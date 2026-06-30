1 30 Jenny Henderson, Claire Kaiser, Dorie Tucker, Caitlin Sappington (Photography by Heather Robards) (Photo by Heather Robards) 2 30 Anne McCanless, Paula Savoie, Camille Lichtman, Karen Stephens, Debbie Landry, Sherri McKay (Photography by Heather Robards) (Photo by Heather Robards) 3 30 Table design by A Fair Extraordinaire (Photography by Heather Robards) (Photo by Heather Robards) 4 30 Alexa Hampton, Jenn Gracie (Photography by Heather Robards) (Photo by Heather Robards) 5 30 Kenneth Huerta, Jessica Vessells, Natalie Green, Amanda Laws, Cat Gayden (Photography by Heather Robards) (Photo by Heather Robards) 6 30 Marita Fairbanks, Alexa Hampton, Susie McGee, Michael Slenske (Photography by Heather Robards) (Photo by Heather Robards) 7 30 Stacy Ellington, Trish Sheats, Annie Ferguson (Photography by Heather Robards) (Photo by Heather Robards) 8 30 Anna Grace Di Leo (Photography by Heather Robards) (Photo by Heather Robards) 9 30 Wendy Burks, Jessica Love (Photography by Heather Robards) (Photo by Heather Robards) 10 30 Four Hands gifting suite (Photography by Heather Robards) (Photo by Heather Robards) 11 30 Kenneth Huerta, Jessica Vessells, Natalie Green (Photography by Heather Robard) (Photo by Heather Robards) 12 30 Jessica and Marco Nicolayevsky of Element Ranch (Photography by Heather Robards) (Photo by Heather Robards) 13 30 Marlene & John Sughrue (Photography by Heather Robards) (Photo by Heather Robards) 14 30 PaperCity Designer Dinner stage designed by Dennis Brackeen and Jenna McPhail, Moxie (Photography by Heather Robards) (Photo by Heather Robards) 15 30 Liz Bullock, Callie Jenschke, Jenn Williams (Photography by Heather Robards) (Photo by Heather Robards) 16 30 Rodger & Jackie Chieffalo, Ed Grusnis (Photography by Heather Robards) (Photo by Heather Robards) 17 30 Lauren Wills Grover, Jordan Geibel and Ben Kastleman (Photography by Heather Robards) (Photo by Heather Robards) 18 30 Marita Fairbanks, Michael Slenske, Jennifer Klos (Photography by Heather Robards) (Photo by Heather Robards) 19 30 Marlene Sughrue, Theresa O'Dea (Photography by Heather Robards) (Photo by Heather Robards) 20 30 Caitlin Sappington (Photography by Heather Robards) (Photo by Heather Robards) 21 30 Lindsey Castles, Brooke Drake (Photography by Heather Robards) (Photo by Heather Robards) 22 30 Damon Pampolina (Photography by Heather Robards) (Photo by Heather Robards) 23 30 Celeste Ly (Photography by Heather Robards) (Photo by Heather Robards) 24 30 Gift bags from presenting sponsor Cabinet IQ (Photography by Heather Robards) (Photo by Heather Robards) 25 30 Patty McGrail, Adrian McGrail, Bita Nossa (Photography by Heather Robards) (Photo by Heather Robards) 26 30 Owen & Sofia Massey (Photography by Heather Robards) (Photo by Heather Robards) 27 30 Richard Trabulsi, Celeste Ly (Photography by Heather Robards) (Photo by Heather Robards) 28 30 Ashley Shapiro, Lynn Shapiro, Lauren Shapiro, Eliza Weiss (Photography by Heather Robards) (Photo by Heather Robards) 29 30 Jessica Nicolayevsky, Jenna McPhail (Photography by Heather Robards) (Photo by Heather Robards) 30 30 Lauren Shapiro, Eliza Weiss (Photography by Heather Robards) (Photo by Heather Robards)

The Halles pavilion in Round Top underwent a transformation for the PaperCity Designer Dinner, becoming a Gracie wallpaper paradise honoring designers Alexa Hampton and Gracie creative directorJenn Gracie. Alas, not hand-painted as Gracie wallpapers famously are, our digitized version produced by Valentin Huma of PopSignDesign — set the tone for the sold-out Round Top romp, wrapping the stage with the recreated Tiger pattern from the Alexa Hampton X Gracie collaboration. Stunning mirrors and furnishings from Dennis Brackeen and Jenna McPhail‘s Moxie showroom (located at Market Hill), rug from Anadol Rugs and art photography by Jordan Geibel with Gracie wallpaper background, completed the stage.

The design community from Houston, Austin, Dallas and far-flung locales gathered for a seated dinner honoring these two designers whose influence on the design world spans generations. Hampton, carrying forward the legacy of her father, the late Mark Hampton, and Gracie, creative director and 5th-generation steward of the hand-painted wallpaper firm, took the night in stride — a first time to Round Top for both.

Pink glassware, trellis table linens and water hyacinth chargers were provided by A Fare Extraordinaire, and spring bouquets were crafted by Maxit Flower Design. The first course of spring roasted vegetable panzanella was followed by lamb chops and herb encrusted barramundi, with beet cous cous and charred broccolini, all topped with a lemon beurre blanc sauce. The dessert was impeccable, per usual — orange blossom panna cotta with candied pistachios, angostura bitters, infused orange supremes and an edible flower.

Jenny Henderson (Photography by Heather Robards)

Presenting Sponsor, Cabinet IQ provided gift bags for guests, including VIP passes to the upcoming Untitled Art Fair in Houston and gifts from Gracie. Four Hands impressed with a beautifully executed activation, inviting guests to shop shelves of stunning stone objets and leave with one in hand.

Pooky Lighting cast a warm glow throughout The Halles with its perky rechargeable table lamps, while Chloe Di Leo & Celeste Ly of Domus Caviar served Beluga Hybrid caviar atop truffle potato chips and traditional blinis, with caviar bumps ensuing. Cocktails were courtesy of Richard’s Liquors.

Damon Pampolina of PRP Entertainment kept music flowing, and Jessica Love was the winner of a Turtlebox Ranger speaker, and another lucky cowgirl took home a Shapeau gift certificate.

Plans are underway for the PaperCity Fall 2026 Designer Dinner Monday, October 26, with two blockbuster designers to be announced soon.

Cowgirls and cowboys: Michael Slenske, Trish Sheats, John & Marlene Sughrue, Theresa O'Dea, Jenna McPhail, Lauren Wills Grover, Martha Britton, Wendy Burks, Jeanne Chandler, Amy Martin, Raven Lablatt, Cat Gayden, Amanda Laws, Greg Fourticq, John Cone, Jessica Love, Ed Grusnis, Eliza Weiss, Owen & Sofia Massey, Marita Fairbanks, Kara Childress, Rodger and Jackie Chieffalo, Jenny Henderson, Claire Kaiser, Dorie Tucker, Bita Nossa, Caitlin Sappington, Jennifer Klos, Stacy Ellington, Jessica and Marco Nicolayevsky, Kenneth Huerta, Jessica Vessells, Brooke Drake, Natalie Green, Lynn, Laurie and Allie Shapiro, Lindsey Castles, Jordan Geibel and Ben Kastleman, and The Halles Jim and Zuzanna Kastleman.