1 17 Festival Hill Gala co-chairs Dennis Brackeen and Jenna McPhail (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman) 2 17 Festival Hill founder James Dick, Jacquelyn Ditsler at Festival Hill Gala (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman) 3 17 Iverson Eliopoulos, Joyce Juskalian, Jean Tone at Festival Hill Gala (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman) 4 17 Janet & Richard Schmidt at Festival Hill Gala (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman) 5 17 Susannah & Mark Mikulin at Festival Hill Gala (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman) 6 17 Scott Noe, Courtney Jansky, Claudia Sierra at Festival Hill Gala (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman) 7 17 Armando Palacios at Festival Hill Gala (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman) 8 17 Festival Hill Gala invitation designed by co-chair Jenna McPhail (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman) 9 17 Wendy & Cade Burks at Festival Hill Gala (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman) 10 17 Jane and Gary Swanson at Festival Hill Gala (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman) 11 17 Musical instrument chandelier designed by co-chair Dennis Brackeen at Festival Hill Gala (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman) 12 17 Beth Weishuhn and Andy Johnson at Festival Hill Gala (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman) 13 17 Cinda Palacios, Judy Hancock, Julie Robertson at Festival Hill Gala (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman) 14 17 Casey & Charles Boettcher, Emily & Jordan Drum at Festival Hill Gala (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman) 15 17 Cellist Iverson Eliopoulos at Festival Hill Gala (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman) 16 17 Richard & Susan Ashcroft at Festival Hill Gala (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman) 17 17 Robert & Elizabeth Parry at Festival Hill Gala (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman)

It may have been the first time in auctioneer Gayle Stallings’ career that the decor became one of the most coveted auction items.



Suspended above the ballroom at the historic Round Top Rifle Hall, a dramatic art piece functioning as a chandelier — constructed entirely from musical instruments glazed white — quickly became the star of Round Top Festival Institute (Festival Hill)’s “Harmony Under a Texas Star” Gala. Designed by co-chair Dennis Brackeen, the installation inspired a passionate bidding frenzy led by board member Leslie Penello, ultimately raising $17,000 from supporters to collectively purchase the chandelier and gift it back to Festival Hill for permanent display.

Musical instrument chandelier designed by co-chair Dennis Brackeen at Festival Hill “Harmony Under a Texas Star” Gala. (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman)

That memorable moment was just one of many from the evening, which welcomed 300-plus guests in support of Festival Hill’s legacy of commitment to music education and artistic excellence. Community leaders and longtime patrons entered with the lively sounds of the Round Top Brass Band before proceeding to the hall, where gala co-chairs Jenna McPhail and Dennis Brackeen transformed the very-rustic venue into a white-swathed tribute to the arts. Brackeen and McPhail own Moxie, the beloved antiques and design purveyor in Houston with a showroom in Round Top at Market Hill.

Casey & Charles Boettcher, Emily & Jordan Drum at Festival Hill “Harmony Under a Texas Star” Gala (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman)

The gala opened with a surprise musical mashup rendition of Elton John’s “Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word” and Donna Summer’s “She Works Hard for the Money” by Brackeen, a serious crooner. A solo cello performance by Iverson Eliopoulos, Festival Hill alumnus and program director, exemplified the artistic excellence that has defined the organization for over 55 years. Speakers reflected on the transformative role Festival Hill has played in providing exceptional educational opportunities for generations of emerging musicians and the importance of supporting to ensure its continued success for years to come.

Throughout the night, guests were reminded of founder James Dick’s vision of creating a world-class destination for music and education in rural Texas.

Iverson Eliopoulos, Joyce Juskalian, Jean Tone at Festival Hill “Harmony Under a Texas Star” Gala (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman)

Special recognition went to master carpenter Larry Birkelbach for 50 years of contributions to the campus — specifically, his leadership in the construction of the internationally acclaimed Festival Hill Concert Hall, one Texas's most recognizable landmarks.

Royers Café presented the dinner, followed by live music from Pendulum Hearts. By night’s end, the gala had generated more than $300,000 in support of Festival Hill’s educational programs, artistic initiatives, and scholarships for young artists from all over the world.

Scene: James Dick, Susan and Richard Ashcroft, Janet and Richard Schmidt, Jacquelyn and Steve Ditsler, Jane and Gary Swanson, Pam and Kelly Brooks, Randy Jones, John Poteet, Elizabeth and Robert Parry, Susannah and Mark Mikulin, Judy Hancock, Julie Robertson, Jamie Lee Manning, Cinda and Armando Palacios, Greg Fourticq and John Cone, Beth Weishuhn and Andy Johnson, Melissa Roberts, Linda Plant, Ellen Hart, Wendy and Cade Burks, Casey and Charles Boettcher, and Emily and Jordan Drum.