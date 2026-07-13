When design royalty descends on Round Top, a signed copy of their latest book feels less like a purchase and more like a coveted keepsake. It's best practice to always purchase a book to add to your design library — or, in the case of Red Antler owners and hosts to three of the designers, Greg Fourticq and John Cone, you add them to your library in the picturesque James Cabana at Red Antler.

The Spring show kicked off with a book signing and cocktails at dinnerpARTy at Market Hill, hosted by Shelli Alter, with debonair designer Alfredo Paredes. Former executive vice president and chief creative officer at Ralph Lauren for thirty-plus years, Paredes now leads his own design studio in New York City. The designer signed copies of his book, Alfredo Paredes at Home (Rizzoli),and his stunning handmade limited-edition covers were also available. As guests mingled with Paredes and team, it felt like the iconic Polo Bar came to Round Top for the evening. Following the signing, a merry group made their way to Red Antler for a dinner hosted by Shelli Alter at the James Cabana at Red Antler.

1 16 Alfredo Paredes, Shelli Alter at Shelli's dinnerpARTy showroom (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 2 16 Meg Robinson Kloberdanz, Margie Lavender, Max Alter, Alfredo Paredes, Shelli Alter at the dinner at Red Antler (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 3 16 Alfredo Paredes (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 4 16 Kristen Nix, Meg Robinson Kloberdanz at the dinner at Red Antler (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 5 16 Jade Diamond at the book signing at dinnerpARTy showroom (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 6 16 John Cone, Alfredo Paredes, Greg Fourticq at the dinner at Red Antler (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 7 16 Stunning tablescape at the dinner at Red Antler (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 8 16 Alfredo Paredes, Shelli Alter at Shelli's showroom, dinnerpARTy (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 9 16 Max Alter, Shelli Alter, Alfredo Paredes at the dinner at Red Antler (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 10 16 Jade Diamond at the book signing at dinnerpARTy showroom (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 11 16 Stephanie Ingrassia, Ellen Hamilton, Margie Lavender at the dinner at Red Antler (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 12 16 Alfredo Paredes book signing at dinnerpARTy showroom (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 13 16 Greg Fourticq at the Dinner at Red Antler (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 14 16 “Alfredo Paredes at Home” with its custom cover (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 15 16 Mariachis at the dinner at Red Antler (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 16 16 Rosie Perez at the book signing at dinnerpARTy (Photo by Jordan Geibel)showroom

At the James Cabana at Red Antler, Alexa Hampton signed Alexa Hampton: Design, Style & Influence (Clarkson Potter), and Jenn Gracie signed The Art of Gracie: Handpainted Wallpapers, Timeless Rooms (Rizzoli) — a fabulous oversized volume with a cover in a custom Gracie design. Red Antler always knows how to put on a party, with small plates from the Red Antler chef (my personal favorite – the fried pimento cheese balls). With signed books tucked under arm and Stetsons perched atop heads, guests made their way to The Halles for the PaperCity Designer Dinner honoring the duo.

1 21 Derya Baysal, Didem Finci at Alexa Hampton and Jenn Gracie book signing (Photo by Heather Robards) 2 21 Zoe Bonnette, John Sughrue at Alexa Hampton and Jenn Gracie book signing (Photo by Heather Robards) 3 21 Greg Fourticq, Jenn Gracie, Alexa Hampton, John Cone at Alexa Hampton and Jenn Gracie book signing (Photo by Heather Robards) 4 21 Trish Sheats, Holly Landrith, Annie Ferguson at Alexa Hampton and Jenn Gracie book signing (Photo by Heather Robards) 5 21 Melanie Beck, Didem Finci, Derya Baysal, Anne-Laure Stephens at Alexa Hampton and Jenn Gracie book signing (Photo by Heather Robards) 6 21 George Lancaster, Larry Horton at Alexa Hampton and Jenn Gracie book signing (Photo by Heather Robards) 7 21 Wendy Burks, Jeannie Chandler, Anastasia Marodi at Alexa Hampton and Jenn Gracie book signing (Photo by Heather Robards) 8 21 Jessica and Marco Nicolayevsky at Alexa Hampton and Jenn Gracie book signing (Photo by Heather Robards) 9 21 Zoe Bonnette, Erin Steere, Genevieve Ferguson at Alexa Hampton and Jenn Gracie book signing (Photo by Heather Robards) 10 21 Eliza Weiss at Alexa Hampton and Jenn Gracie book signing (Photo by Heather Robards) 11 21 Derya Baysal with her Gracie book at Alexa Hampton and Jenn Gracie book signing (Photo by Heather Robards) 12 21 Melanie Turner at Alexa Hampton and Jenn Gracie book signing (Photo by Heather Robards) 13 21 Jasmine Rossi, Michelle Foutch at Alexa Hampton and Jenn Gracie book signing (Photo by Heather Robards) 14 21 Melissa Campbell at Alexa Hampton and Jenn Gracie book signing (Photo by Heather Robards) 15 21 Trish Sheats, Stacy Ellington at Alexa Hampton and Jenn Gracie book signing (Photo by Heather Robards) 16 21 Natalie Ariz at Alexa Hampton and Jenn Gracie book signing (Photo by Heather Robards) 17 21 Shelly Janho, Susanne Maida, Holly Landrith, Linda Gammill at Alexa Hampton and Jenn Gracie book signing (Photo by Heather Robards) 18 21 Anastasia Maroudi at Alexa Hampton and Jenn Gracie book signing (Photo by Heather Robards) 19 21 Phil Arnold, Michelle Foutch at Alexa Hampton and Jenn Gracie book signing (Photo by Heather Robards) 20 21 Annie Ferguson at Alexa Hampton and Jenn Gracie book signing (Photo by Heather Robards) 21 21 Red Antler cocktails at Alexa Hampton and Jenn Gracie book signing (Photo by Heather Robards)

Next were cocktails and books with London designer Nicola Harding in Round Top for a talk and signing Nicola Harding: Homing Instinct (Rizzoli) at Big Red Barn then over to the James Cabana at Red Antler where Craig O'Dell showed Harding’s wonderful textiles and wallpapers available through the James showrooms.

1 11 Lisa Womack, Nicola Harding, Craig O'Dell, Katie Canales at Nicola Harding book signing (Photo by Kolton King) 2 11 Tonya Hawkes at Nicola Harding book signing (Photo by Kolton King) 3 11 Sofia & Owen Massey at Nicola Harding book signing (Photo by Kolton King) 4 11 John Cone, Nicola Harding, Greg Fourticq at Nicola Harding book signing (Photo by Kolton King) 5 11 Emma Conlon, Dabney Collier, Melissa Hanson, Mary Beth Wagner, Craig O'Dell at Nicola Harding book signing (Photo by Kolton King) 6 11 Melissa Hanson at Nicola Harding book signing (Photo by Kolton King) 7 11 Nicola Harding signing her book (Photo by Kolton King) 8 11 From the looms of Nicola Harding (Photo by Kolton King) 9 11 Kelly Anzilotti, Jeannie Chandler at Nicola Harding book signing (Photo by Kolton King) 10 11 “Homing Instinct” by Nicola Harding (Photo by Kolton King) 11 11 Chad Neal at Nicola Harding book signing (Photo by Kolton King)

Spotted: Shelli Alter, Zoe Bonnette, John Sughrue, Trish Sheats, Stacy Ellington, Eliza Weiss, Wendy Burks, George Lancaster, Larry Horton, Jeannie Chandler, Max Alter, Rosie Perez, Kristen Nix, Daniel Cuellar, Marcus Tyler Van Dyke, Derya Baysal, Didem Finci, Anastasia Marodi, Genevieve Ferguson, Michelle Foutch, Natalie Ariz, Claire Ratliff, Melanie Turner, Annie Ferguson, Paige Hull, Margie Lavender, Sofia and Owen Massey, Lisa Womack, Katie Canales, Chad Neal.