When design royalty descends on Round Top, a signed copy of their latest book feels less like a purchase and more like a coveted keepsake. It's best practice to always purchase a book to add to your design library — or, in the case of Red Antler owners and hosts to three of the designers, Greg Fourticq and John Cone, you add them to your library in the picturesque James Cabana at Red Antler.
The Spring show kicked off with a book signing and cocktails at dinnerpARTy at Market Hill, hosted by Shelli Alter, with debonair designer Alfredo Paredes. Former executive vice president and chief creative officer at Ralph Lauren for thirty-plus years, Paredes now leads his own design studio in New York City. The designer signed copies of his book, Alfredo Paredes at Home (Rizzoli),and his stunning handmade limited-edition covers were also available. As guests mingled with Paredes and team, it felt like the iconic Polo Bar came to Round Top for the evening. Following the signing, a merry group made their way to Red Antler for a dinner hosted by Shelli Alter at the James Cabana at Red Antler.
At the James Cabana at Red Antler, Alexa Hampton signed Alexa Hampton: Design, Style & Influence (Clarkson Potter), and Jenn Gracie signed The Art of Gracie: Handpainted Wallpapers, Timeless Rooms (Rizzoli) — a fabulous oversized volume with a cover in a custom Gracie design. Red Antler always knows how to put on a party, with small plates from the Red Antler chef (my personal favorite – the fried pimento cheese balls). With signed books tucked under arm and Stetsons perched atop heads, guests made their way to The Halles for the PaperCity Designer Dinner honoring the duo.
Next were cocktails and books with London designer Nicola Harding in Round Top for a talk and signing Nicola Harding: Homing Instinct (Rizzoli) at Big Red Barn then over to the James Cabana at Red Antler where Craig O'Dell showed Harding’s wonderful textiles and wallpapers available through the James showrooms.
Spotted: Shelli Alter, Zoe Bonnette, John Sughrue, Trish Sheats, Stacy Ellington, Eliza Weiss, Wendy Burks, George Lancaster, Larry Horton, Jeannie Chandler, Max Alter, Rosie Perez, Kristen Nix, Daniel Cuellar, Marcus Tyler Van Dyke, Derya Baysal, Didem Finci, Anastasia Marodi, Genevieve Ferguson, Michelle Foutch, Natalie Ariz, Claire Ratliff, Melanie Turner, Annie Ferguson, Paige Hull, Margie Lavender, Sofia and Owen Massey, Lisa Womack, Katie Canales, Chad Neal.