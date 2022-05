Architect and design duo Steve and Brooke Giannetti of Giannetti Home enchanted a Round Top audience with their authenticity, humor and a stream of gorgeous images from their new book Patina Homes at a book talk and signing at The Halles during the Spring 2022 Antiques and Design Show. They also revealed what’s next for the California couple whose timeless yet modern designs are sought after by clients from coast to coast.

Brooke Giannetti began the presentation with an emotional telling of the family’s evacuation during a wildfire that came dangerously close to the Ojai, California home they lovingly call Patina Farm. Picture a Mediterranean influenced structure created with stone, plaster and antique French clay roof tiles that takes indoor-outdoor living to a new level with walls, doors and even ceilings replaced by sheets of seamless glass. Surrounded by a literal Garden of Eden, every detail of the home has been carefully designed by the Giannettis to take full advantage of the location, which is anchored by an ancient oak tree and backdropped by the soft silhouette of Topatopa Mountains. In Patina Homes, they refer to the project as their “Field of Dreams”.

1 2 The Gianettis sign copies of their latest architecture and design tome, Patina Homes. (Photo by Heather Robards) 2 2 Patina Homes by Brooke and Steve Gianetti. (Photo by Heather Robards)

“(We) packed up our cars with our dogs, rabbit, sheep and goats and all their necessities,” Brooke details. “Our gardener Ricardo and his team somehow convinced our four miniature donkeys to get into our neighbor’s trailer to be driven to a safe location. We set our chickens free, leaving food and water and praying for their safety until we returned.”

This was the harrowing morning in which the Giannettis were forced to flee Patina Farm amid billowing smoke and the orange glow of the rapidly advancing fire.

The Giannettis’ home was spared by the 2020 Ojai wildfires, and the family soon returned to the serene house, farm and gardens that have become an Instagram sensation. Brooke’s videos of her daily walks around the property to feed and nurture the plants and animals are viewed by tens of thousands of followers each week, so many were surprised to learn that the family will be selling Patina Farm and starting over in Tennessee.

The couple explains that they fell in love with the verdant land located south of the Franklin and Leipers Fork area while working on projects for clients. A 100-acre property has been purchased in Thompson’s Station, Tennessee, and plans to expand the Giannetti Home empire are in the works. The renovation of a 150-year-old log house on the property is underway and the family will begin construction on their new home in the fall.

“Brooke needed a place that would be more public – a place where she could give talks and have more people over,” Steve shares, noting that their current residential location in Ojai was ill suited for what’s to come. There is talk of a food forest, sound baths and a pottery studio in addition to hosting makers for skill-sharing events on the new property.

You can follow Brooke and Steve Gianetti on their Tennessee adventure on Instagram @PatinaMeadow and on Brooke’s blog at GiannettiHome.com.

1 16 HGTV’s Grace Mitchell getting a hug and a signed book. (Photos by Heather Robards) 2 16 Smoot and Paige Hull of The Vintage Round Top 3 16 Crystal Nichols, Cindy Rutherford, Brooke Drake 4 16 Sarah Eilers, Susan Dabbar 5 16 Amy Zee Haight, Sandra Stavinoha 6 16 Amanda Puckett, Annelle Primos 7 16 Wendee Shannon 8 16 Peggy and Mike Strode 9 16 Tracy Collins, Allison Watts 10 16 Vicki Louden, Holly Lewis 11 16 Donna Witcher, Dana Mertz 12 16 Lori Freudensprung, Liz Blome, Becky Dinsmore, Dana Jordan 13 16 Laurie and Gregg Hodges 14 16 Stephanie Quisenberry, Ellie Zwernemann 15 16 Grace Mitchell, Michelle Strasner, Cynthia Sutton Stolle 16 16 Fontaine Swope, Anne Laure Stephens

