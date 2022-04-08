VIPs, a Southern Supper and Music Close the Round Top Spring Antiques Show in Style at The Halles
This rocking party also honored 50 years of the famed Festival Hill.
VIPs, vendors and guests rocked The Halles in celebration of the close of the Round Top Spring Antiques and Design Show and 50 Years of Festival Hill with dinner, drinks and dancing to the beat of the Black Cat Choir.
Chef Lena Trang of Lena’s Asian Kitchen got the party started with a scrumptious Southern supper buffet. Guests went in for seconds (and some for thirds) of Chef Trang’s red beans and rice, Cajun chicken pasta, and meatloaf and mashed potatoes. Meanwhile, The Crown Halles bar kept the party going , serving up craft cocktails with sponsored sprits from Still Austin Whiskey and Frankly Organic Vodka.
PaperCity staff were on hand to kick up their heels at the end of an exciting, albeit exhausting, two weeks of hosting vendors, shoppers, musicians, guest speakers and special events. The Halles show was studded with architecture and design stars this season including Bill Curtis of Curtis & Windham Architects, Brooke and Steve Gianetti, Brady Matthews of Soujourn Design House, and Jake Davis of Twisted Tulip Flowers.
Daily live music was provided by The Kites, Pendulum Hearts, Sean Orr, Kellye Kephart, Tyler Chase, Weldon Briggs, John Boyd and Julia Hatfield. Much to the delight of the crowd, shop owner John Lowery of Humble Donkey Studios joined the musical lineup after being invited on stage to play cowbell with the Black Cat Choir during the closing fête.
No one left the party empty-handed. Guests were invited to partake of a tower of beautifully boxed cupcakes in strawberry, chocolate, red velvet, birthday cake and vanilla flavors, graciously provided by Elizabeth Cooper of Crave Cupcakes, as they bid adieu to The Halles and the spring show art installations: In Between by Chaney Trotter and Paparazzi Dogs by Gillie and Marc.
Joining in the final party festivities were John and Laurie Lowery, James Dick, David and Marsha Smith, Richard and Janet Schmidt, Heather Benjamin, Tim Branscome, Luciana Mikos, Isabella and Nancy Littlejohn, Norman and Sally Reynolds, Jordan and Clemencia Larimore, Andrea Schutter Riebeling, Tim Grimes, Linda Plant, Robin Conner, Paul Kilian, Robert Willey, Michael Mandola, Pamela West, Kim Rolland, Kristen Cannon, Lucy Sharp, Joan and Jerry Herring, Wendy and Cade Burks, Craig Moreau, Christi Hay, Susan Wheeler, Deanna and Case Fischer, Caroline Layne, Danny Tran and Corey Layne.
