VIPs, vendors and guests rocked The Halles in celebration of the close of the Round Top Spring Antiques and Design Show and 50 Years of Festival Hill with dinner, drinks and dancing to the beat of the Black Cat Choir.

Chef Lena Trang of Lena’s Asian Kitchen got the party started with a scrumptious Southern supper buffet. Guests went in for seconds (and some for thirds) of Chef Trang’s red beans and rice, Cajun chicken pasta, and meatloaf and mashed potatoes. Meanwhile, The Crown Halles bar kept the party going , serving up craft cocktails with sponsored sprits from Still Austin Whiskey and Frankly Organic Vodka.

1 6 Chef Lena Trang of Lena’s Asian Kitchen (far right) and team. Photo by Jordan Geibel 2 6 Crown Halles partners: Larry Weishuhn, Beth Weishuhn. Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman 3 6 Sponsor: Still Austin Whiskey. Photo by Jordan Geibel 4 6 Amanda Vavra and Kate Crenshaw with Still Austin Vodka. Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman. 5 6 Sponsor: Frankly Organic Vodka. Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman 6 6 Sponsor: Crave Cupcakes. Photo by Jordan Geibel

PaperCity staff were on hand to kick up their heels at the end of an exciting, albeit exhausting, two weeks of hosting vendors, shoppers, musicians, guest speakers and special events. The Halles show was studded with architecture and design stars this season including Bill Curtis of Curtis & Windham Architects, Brooke and Steve Gianetti, Brady Matthews of Soujourn Design House, and Jake Davis of Twisted Tulip Flowers.

1 9 Lauren Wills Grover, Marla Hurley, Deanna Fischer, Alli Stark. Photo by Jordan Geibel 2 9 Catherine D. Anspon, Frances Chenne, Mary Hoang-Do, Kelly Hoang. Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman 3 9 Jordan Kampf, Madison Marchbanks. Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman 4 9 Kathy Young, Ben Kastleman, Jesica Beken, Jan Carroll. Photo by Jordan Geibel 5 9 Deanna Fischer, Jim and Zuzana Kastleman. Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman 6 9 DeeAnn Thigpen, Mary Hoang-Do. Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman 7 9 Catherine D. Anspon, John Walker, Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman 8 9 Billy Fong, Zoe Bonnette. Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman 9 9 Lauren Wills Grover, Lizzy Welch. Photo by Jordan Geibel

Daily live music was provided by The Kites, Pendulum Hearts, Sean Orr, Kellye Kephart, Tyler Chase, Weldon Briggs, John Boyd and Julia Hatfield. Much to the delight of the crowd, shop owner John Lowery of Humble Donkey Studios joined the musical lineup after being invited on stage to play cowbell with the Black Cat Choir during the closing fête.

1 20 50 Years of Festival Hill honoree James Dick with a prized cupcake from Crave Cupcakes. Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman 2 20 John and Laurie Lowery. Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman 3 20 David and Marsha Smith. Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman 4 20 Richard and Janet Schmidt. Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman 5 20 Heather Benjamin, Tim Branscome, Luciana Mikos. Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman 6 20 Isabella Littlejohn, Nancy Littlejohn. Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman 7 20 Norman and Sally Reynolds. Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman 8 20 Jordan and Clemencia Larimore. Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman 9 20 Beth Weishuhn, Andrea Schutter Riebeling. Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman 10 20 Tim Grimes, Linda Plant, Robin Conner, Paul Kilian. Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman 11 20 Robert Willey, Michael Mandola. Photo by Jordan Geibel 12 20 Pamela West, Kim Rolland. Photo by Jordan Geibel 13 20 Mary Eads, Chaney Trotter, John Eads. Photo by Jordan Geibel 14 20 Kristen Cannon, Lucy Sharp. Photo by Jordan Geibel 15 20 Jerry and Joan Herring, Wendy and Cade Burks. Photo by Jordan Geibel 16 20 Craig Moreau, Jerry Herring, Cade Burks. Photo by Jordan Geibel 17 20 Christi Hay, Susan Wheeler. Photo by Jordan Geibel 18 20 Deanna and Case Fischer. Photo by Joran Geibel 19 20 Caroline Layne, Danny Tran, Corey Layne. Photo by Jordan Geibel 20 20 Artist Chaney Trotter. Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman

No one left the party empty-handed. Guests were invited to partake of a tower of beautifully boxed cupcakes in strawberry, chocolate, red velvet, birthday cake and vanilla flavors, graciously provided by Elizabeth Cooper of Crave Cupcakes, as they bid adieu to The Halles and the spring show art installations: In Between by Chaney Trotter and Paparazzi Dogs by Gillie and Marc.

Joining in the final party festivities were John and Laurie Lowery, James Dick, David and Marsha Smith, Richard and Janet Schmidt, Heather Benjamin, Tim Branscome, Luciana Mikos, Isabella and Nancy Littlejohn, Norman and Sally Reynolds, Jordan and Clemencia Larimore, Andrea Schutter Riebeling, Tim Grimes, Linda Plant, Robin Conner, Paul Kilian, Robert Willey, Michael Mandola, Pamela West, Kim Rolland, Kristen Cannon, Lucy Sharp, Joan and Jerry Herring, Wendy and Cade Burks, Craig Moreau, Christi Hay, Susan Wheeler, Deanna and Case Fischer, Caroline Layne, Danny Tran and Corey Layne.