You just never know who you might bump into in Round Top during the antiques shows. From college friends you haven’t seen in 20 years to nearby neighbors and friends. And yes, HGTV stars and celebs. The show season pilgrimages are not only nonstop shop-a-thons, they are the see and be seen events of the season.

Each Round Top Antiques Show brings its own slew of celebrity sightings. This Spring Show, along with award-winning musicians making special appearances, a full lineup of HGTV stars showed up in a big way. Here’s who we ran into this spring:

First stop is Junk Gypsy, where HGTV stars Grace Mitchell and Leanne Ford set up a tent filled with some of their own vintage finds. Mitchell’s HGTV shows include One of a Kind, Ty Breaker and Design Your Door, while Leanne Ford can be seen on Home Again With The Fords and Restored by the Fords.

Fans snapped pics, got side-hugs and enjoyed the chance to chat with the duo who made Junk Gypsy their home base for a few days. The HGTV duo also sold the wares of Jamestown Provisions, a newish line of sundries from their friends, folk band Jamestown Revival, as well some of the casual fashions that Ford’s husband Erik Ford, who is the co-founder of American style-maker brand Buck Mason, brought along.

Jamestown Revival played a special acoustic set for fans, and the whole gang stuck around to attend Junk Gypsy’s annual prom.

Band member Jonathan Clay notes that this is the first time Jamestown Revival performed an acoustic concert since the early days of the band. Clay tells RoundTop.com that he had just undergone serious shoulder surgery. Clay says an encounter with a charging bull while at a friend’s ranch forced him to jump a barbed wire fence to save himself.

Clay’s guitar playing didn’t suffer from the injury, and the tight harmonies between him and his band mate Zack Chance were a true treat for the audience that gathered.

Grace Mitchell and Leanne Ford’s Round Top Adventure

As for Mitchell and Ford, they drew much needed design inspiration for their bustling careers and their TV shows during their Round Top visit, and relished interacting one-on-one with their fans.

Designers Grace Mitchell and Leanne Ford pop up and party down at Junk Gypsy this spring. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

“These are our people,” Mitchell tells RoundTop.com. “They love to find vintage items and pair them with modern things. You can’t find that anywhere else.”

Ford and her husband are currently renovating a circa 1900 farm house outside of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, which has gone untouched for decades. A truly blank canvas.

“Vintage adds soul,” Ford says. “The newer your house is the more art and pieces with soul you need to add to it. Your house shouldn’t look like a catalogue. Curate don’t decorate.”

Mitchell quickly chimes in with, “Ditto that. You shouldn’t be the oldest thing in your house.”

Round Top Celebrity Buddies

Grace Mitchell brought another HGTV heavyweight with her to a VIP Dinner at The Halles events venue. She arrived with Bryan Patrick Flynn and his husband, costume designer Hollis Smith, in tow. Of course, Flynn is best known for overseeing every detail of HGTV’s annual home giveaways ― Dream Home and HGTV Urban Oasis. Flynn’s newest series is called Mind for Design, which can be seen on Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network.

Hollis Smith, Grace Mitchell and Michael Patrick Flynn enjoyed The VIP Dinner at The Halles. (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman)

But HGTV stars weren’t the only celebrities who made the Round Top rounds this spring.

Country music star Pat Green amped up one of The Arbors’ happy hours, taking to the stage to give fans an intimate concert. Green followed up his Round Top set by selling out Billy Bob’s in Fort Worth as well as two nights at Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, all in celebration of his own 50th birthday, his wife Kori Green tells RoundTop.com.

We also ran into Kim Wolfe at Round Top’s Knock on Wood in the ExCess Field. It’s always one of the designer’s first stops. Wolfe has a new show that recently debuted on HGTV called Why The Heck Did I Buy This House, where the former Survivor winner (2012) comes to the rescue of homeowners with major buyer’s remorse. The new show is being filmed in Wolfe’s hometown of San Antonio.

Survivor alums and designing friends Kim Wolfe and Chelsea Meissner at Excess. (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman)

The contestant Wolfe beat to win that $1-million Survivor prize, Chelsea Meissner, went on to star on a little Bravo reality show called Southern Charm, where she became a staring cast member for four seasons. The former Survivor rivals have forged a design-loving friendship over the years. Wolfe and Meissner shopped Round Top together this spring, and they are partnering on an upcoming HGTV episode. It airs this week.

It seems no one can resist the casual, country elegance of Round Top during the show seasons. Certainly not design stars and celebrities.