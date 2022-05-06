Round Top’s Stone Cellar has sold to a local family with Houston restaurant roots. The new management is in the early planning phases of making improvements to the beloved pizza, beer, live music and dancing spot at 550 N. Washington Street.

Steven and Cathy Frietsch, formerly of Houston’s River Oaks Grill and current residents of Fayetteville, are the proud new owners of Stone Cellar. Steven’s sister Kathy Frietsch, the former head of retail for Houston-based Thompson + Hanson garden centers and a designer for the beloved Tiny’s restaurants (also in Houston), is helping with the transition.

“Our goal is to make what’s already there better,” Kathy Frietsch tells RoundTop.com. “We want it to feel welcome and familiar.”

Locals love The Stone Cellar, which always seems to hit the spot with great food, music and dancing.

Rumor has it that air conditioning will be added, and updates to the bathrooms are high on the list of priorities. Otherwise, Frietsch says they are looking at all the pieces of the pie (no pun intended) including service, music and “all the things that people love about the Stone Cellar.”

Local Cooper Dalhart has been hired as the general manager and will be a familiar face on site. “Everybody knows Cooper. He’s great and we’re so lucky to have him on our team,” Frietsch says.

An updated menu was released this week that includes the addition of Round Top Nachos — a stack of crispy tortilla chips piled high with sharp cheddar, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers and green olives, topped with lime crema. Other new additions include barbecue and buffalo chicken flatbread pizzas.

Bill Pekar and the Rainey Brothers performing at The Stone Cellar.

Meanwhile, a liquor license is in the works, which may mean that a cocktail menu is in the offing. The Stone Cellar remains open, and a fantastic lineup of music acts is in place for each weekend this month. So be sure to stop by to try the nachos and meet the new team.