Several businesses have banded together to reprise the summer antique show in greater Round Top. The Compound is among the larger venues that will be open during the small, unsanctioned show to be held the first weekend in June.

The event coincides with the 90 Miles on 90 antiques, vintage and yard sale trail that runs the same weekend and winds through the small central Texas towns of Sealy, Columbus, Glidden, Weimar, Schulenburg, Flatonia, Waelder, Harwood, Luling, Seguin, Geronimo and McQueeny.

The breezeway at The Campbell Building is worth a wander. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Summer show participation in greater Round Top has waned over the last two years, but participating vendors are hoping the number of venues and vendors involved will continue to grow, despite the heat that keeps some shoppers at bay during the summer.

Pre-pandemic, the Round Top summer show had grown to include about 30 vendors. It’s touting about a dozen participants so far for this June’s summer show, which would be about half the number of the Round Top winter antiques show. Still, this summer show should be significant enough to make the trip worthwhile for antique lovers driving in from the surrounding areas and major cities like Houston, Austin and San Antonio.

1 3 The Carmine Trading Post is a hot spot for vintage and antique quilts. (Photo courtesy Carmine Trading Post) 2 3 McLaren’s boasts a 20,000- square-foot showroom filled with treasures from Europe and India. 3 3 Campbell Building close-up.

Many businesses are already currently open year-round on the weekends in Round Top, including guest houses, antiques shops, restaurants and bars, plus art, clothing and jewelry shops. However, having this many additional vintage and antiques venues open is the perfect excuse to book some Round Top lodging and enjoy everything that greater Round Top has to offer in the low traffic off-season.

The beloved Java Love Bus will be open for business at Granny McCormick’s Yard during the summer show weekend. (Photo courtesy of Java Love Bus)

Carmine Trading Post has led the charge in recruiting vendors for the Round Top summer show. A number of vendors have already committed, including Campbell Building, Carmine Trading Post, The Compound, County Line Antique Show, Grace’s Treasure Hunt, Granny McCormick’s Yard + Java Love Bus Coffee Shop, McCall Style, McLaren’s Antiques & Interiors, Oak Hill Trading Company, Round Top Vintage Market, Unique Antiques and Yellow Barn Antiques. It’s possible that more vendors may join in the fun. Hope to see you out there June 3 – 5.