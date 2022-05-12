Kaci and Robert Lyford — the owners of East End Salvage in downtown McKinney, Texas — now have a new permanent location at Blue Hills in Round Top, along with an ever-expanding online presence. East End Salvage debuted its new Blue Hills venue during the Round Top Spring Antiques Show.

The Lyfords sold their successful restaurant and store in 2020, planning to set off around the globe, collecting European antiques and architectural salvage to sell online. But as the pandemic dragged on longer than anyone anticipated, they found themselves still firmly planted on American soil two years later. On the up-side, East End Salvage built a growing and loyal Instagram following of more than 27,000 ― and the Lyfords business is booming.

They are busy unloading containers filled with unique European antiques, and shipping antiques all over the country daily, as well as hosting a location in Round Top during shows.

Kaci Lyford’s vignettes stop traffic at East End Salvage booth at Round Top. (Photo by Melinda Ortley)

People in Round Top like to travel for antiques too, though. And a special treat is set for North Texas this June. That’s when East End will once again open its historic barn doors for a four-day shopping experience. This is the only in-person shopping East End Salvage offers to the public in the Dallas/Fort Worth region all year. So mark your calendars. Market at East End will be held Thursday, June 2 through Sunday, June 5 in McKinney.

The four-day shopping event will feature European antiques, architectural salvage, mid-century modern, vintage furniture and home decor, along with artisan-made pottery, fine art photography and even a little greenery. That comes from Denton’s wildly popular plant shop — True Leaf Studio.

Beverages will be available for purchase, and there is no cover charge for admission to the market on Friday, June 3 and Saturday June 4.

A Market Preview Party will be held on Thursday, June 2 from 6 to 9 pm. Expect a locally sourced food menu, sustainable wines, specialty cocktails, local brews, live music and, most importantly, first dibs shopping the fabulous barn. A limited number of tickets are available for $85 and can be purchased online. Preview Party food will be prepared by Heritage Butchery & BBQ, which is opening a restaurant this summer in downtown Denison, Texas.

East End Salvage’s display at the Round Top Spring Antiques Show. (Photo by Melinda Ortley)

With seven other vendors besides East End Salvage participating, The Market at East End should attract a crowd. Doors open to the public Friday, June 3 at 10 am. Live music shows will be going on outside the historic barn doors in the redesigned courtyard. That comes thanks to the fact that the Texas Music Revolution Festival will be happening the same weekend in downtown McKinney. The festival showcases country music and bluegrass artists.

The Market at East End Schedule

Thursday, June 2, 6 pm to 9 pm ― Evening Preview Party (tickets required) with live music, food and beverages

Friday, June 3, 10 am to 6 pm ― All Day Shopping

Saturday, June 4, 10 am to 6 pm ― All Day Shopping

Sunday, June 5 ― Instagram Virtual Event

Photographer Melinda Ortley will be one of the vendors at The Market at East End. (Photo by Melinda Ortley)

Market Vendors

East End Salvage ― European antiques and architectural salvage

The M ― Found furniture, art and decorative objects

The Screenery ― Vintage and artisan reworked silk screen panels

Gina Bowhill ― Another Blue Hills vendor with European antiques, small batch clothing and home goods

Context Vintage ― Mid-century modern furnishings

True Leaf ― Indoor and outdoor plants

Amanda Taylor ― Functional pottery designs

Melinda Ortley ―Fine art photography

Did we mention that Kaci Lyford is an interior designer, who has won awards for using architectural salvage and one-of-a-kind antiques in her designs? Yes, the East End Salvage inventory and displays are that good. Whether you come to Blue Hills in Round Top or hit the East End Market in McKinney, you’re liable to find something you can’t live without. Something you probably won’t run across again.