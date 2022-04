The Round Top community raised more than $450,000 in support of The Round Top Festival Institute at the historic arts and entertainment venue’s very first fundraising gala held inside a glamorous (and gloriously climate controlled) tent erected on the hallowed grounds of the Round Top Festival Institute.

The funds will be used for Festival Hill operations, student scholarships and concerts.

In all more than 400 locals — including businesses owners, government officials and other supporters of the arts — turned out for the event put together by Austin-based Ken Sharples and Big Time Creatives. The group imagined and executed the backdrop for an enchanting evening of local food, wine and beer, and dancing to music provided by jazz guitarist Ric Cortez and Jazz Rico.

Best dressed: an elegant scene was set for the first-ever Festival Hill Gala.

Local favorite Royers Cafe presented a menu that started with cucumber hummus bites, caprese skewers and bacon wrapped dates followed by a dinner of salad, beef tenderloin with grilled onion and dill butter, plus Royers’ famous pork tenderloin with peach pepper glaze, herbed green beans and mashed potatoes. The delightful dessert was comprised of a selection of Royers’ cutie pies (miniature sized versions of the mouthwatering pies that put the restaurant on the map) and donated ice cream from the Blue Bell Creamery in Brenham. Wines were provided by Majek Vineyard & Winery out of Schulenburg, and beer was supplied by Texas-based Shiner Beer.

During the festivities, guests were shown a video presentation from the Texas State Museum Association’s Living Legend award that was recently presented to Festival Hill founder and artistic director James Dick at the Bullock Texas State History Museum.

Round Top Icons: Festival Hill founder and creative director James Dick with Bybee Foundation managing director and owner of Round Top Design Group, Jacquelyn Ditsler.

“It was a very moving overview of the 50 years of Festival Hill. Tributes from board member Mandy Dealey, conductor Perry So and longtime docent Jack Elvig were included in the presentation,” Festival Hill’s Pat Johnson tells RoundTop.com

Following the dinner and presentation, guests enthusiastically bid on a variety of items donated by local individuals and businesses guided by Buck Up Auctions. Philanthropists Cheryl and David Snell were the top bidders of the night, laying down $22,000 for a one-week stay at BirchHaven, the private Maine retreat belonging to gala co-chairs Katrina and Mark Elvig. The Snells also placed a winning bid of $14,000 for five-day stay at Mountain Shadows, a Spanish Colonial style estate home on 100 acres near Marfa donated by Susan and Richard Ashcroft.

1 5 Cinda and Armando Palacious of Lulu’s Hotel and restaurant. 2 5 Business owners Andy Johnson, Beth Weishuhn, and Zuzana and Jim Kastleman toast the evening with Fayette County Judge candidate and Chief of Emergency Management Craig Moreau and wife Jamie. 3 5 Philanthropist Jim Roy. 4 5 Auction item: limited edition giclee “Thank God I’m a Country Boy” by artist Sally Maxwell of a Texas longhorn bull from the Oviedo herd on Creamer Creek Road in La Grange. 5 5 Auction item created and donated by Meredith Hadaway of Southern Beasts.

Frank Hillbolt of Round Top Real Estate won a dinner for 10 from Ellis Motel, Round Top Smokehouse and Little Cheese Shop for $7,200, and funded a $6,000 scholarship for Festival Hill’s Summer Festival intensive. A pair of tickets to a Lyle Lovett concert were also among the hottest items up for bids, going for $1,000.

To commemorate the night, which was nine months in the making, gala co-chairs Katrina and Mark Elvig presented James Dick and the volunteer planning committee with engraved crystal piano music boxes.

“Katrina and I truly wish to thank everyone who helped make the event possible, particularly those on the planning committee, as well as our generous vendors, underwriters and contributors. It was a fabulous event and a wonderful evening,” gala co-chair Mark Elvig says.

Seen on the dance floor were gala planning committee members Katrina and Mark Elvig, Jessica Anders, Susie Glasscock, Judy Hancock, Joanie Havlick, Joan and Jerry Herring of Red and White Gallery, Pat Johnson, Sandy and Father Bill Miller, Pat McMahen, Susannah Mikulin, Anna Oeding, Leslie Penello, Frances Pittman and Cindy Stephens. Also spotted were J.B. and sibling Jamie Len Royers of Royers Cafe, Denise Jacobs of Round Top Real Estate, Steve Ditsler and Festival Hill program director Alain Declert, Ralph and Faith Frerichs of The Jersey Barnyard, Janet and Richard Schmidt of Richard Schmidt Jewelry Design, Clemencia and Jordan Larimore of Tre for the Gathering, Linda Plant and Melissa Roberts of Martha Turner | Sotheby’s International Realty, Most Honorable Ruth and Jack Elvig, Fayette County Chief of Emergency Management and Homeland Security Craig Moreau and wife Jamie, Armando and Cinda Palacious of Hotel Lulu and Lulu’s Restaurants, Nichole Petrie and Chris Bachman of Bachman + Petrie and the Bachman family including Simon, Randy, Jill and Chris. Wendy and Cade Burks, who headed the Fayetteville Community Center Theater Gala, and John Cone and Greg Forticq of Red Antler Bungalows also were part of the fun.