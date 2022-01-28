The Round Top Family Library’s 17th Annual Chili Cookoff fundraiser earned beefy returns in this still new year, thanks in part to cool temperatures and clear blue skies (aka perfect chili-tasting weather).

Held on the grounds of The Stone Cellar pub, guests enjoyed live music from local party band Black Cat Choir while sampling homemade chilis prepared by 19 participating teams. Brisket and chicken chilis turned out to be standouts among the classic beef varieties. Chili cookers offered a variety of toppings to go along with their meaty concoctions. Including jalapeños, sour cream, green onions, salsa, hot sauce, corn chips and cheese.

1 4 The Bybee Cookers (Linda Plant, Yvette and James Webb, Melissa Roberts, Scott Wilson and Carla Michalka) took the Golden Spoon award for most funds raised in addition to a People’s Choice award. 2 4 New entrants Notorious PIB took second place. 3 4 First time participants Campaign Chili ran away with third place. 4 4 The Cellar Dwellers’ obvious charm earned them the Best Showmanship award.

This chili cookoff was a true family affair. Little ones were invited to decorate aprons, chef hats and baseball caps, or bead bracelets and necklaces at the kids’ table. A visit to the dessert table, loaded with cookies of all shapes and flavors, was a must for those kids. And grownups too.

1 7 RTFL board members Suzanne and Ed Ellis were instrumental in the planning and execution of the cookout. 2 7 RTFL volunteers: Jeanie Hinkel, Jane Wood, Julie Wantland, Suzanne Ellis and Emily Siemsglusz. 3 7 Family affair: Ally and Colton Brugger and tots. 4 7 Ruth and Lillian Brugger having a blast. 5 7 Jamie and Craig Moreau joined in the cookout fun. 6 7 RTFL supporters Dale and Kathy Young and Amanda and Robert Brock. 7 7 Local business owners: Wimberly and Mike Tribble.

Additional fundraising efforts included a book sale table and a live auction hosted by Heather Kaspar. The bidding became especially spicy when it came to the Black Cat Choir concert offering, which sold twice. Other hot items included a one week stay at the home of Melissa Roberts and Mark Eversole in San Miguel de Allende, a catered dinner for 10 provided by Lee Ellis of Round Top Smokehouse and an evening of shopping for 10 at Round Top Village.

All proceeds from the chili cookoff will be used to fund the annual operating expenses of the Round Top library. To find out more about the Round Top Family Library and its extensive offerings, visit its full website.