Like a lot of Houston-based city dwellers, Jessica Zachary and Marco Nicolayevsky of Element Ranch began dreaming of a bucolic escape for their young family during the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Driven by the desire for a second home away from the city, and Zachary’s happy childhood memories of time spent on her great uncle’s ranch in Bulverde, the couple began exploring country properties in 2021. The mission was to find a place where they could reconnect with nature and family in the way that Zachary had during visits to her great uncle’s ranch and its circa 1800s limestone farmhouse.

“We were exploring options for a second home within driving distance of Houston and were drawn to Round Top for its charm, culture, and tourism appeal,” says Nicolayevsky. “The area struck the right balance between proximity and lifestyle—close enough for quick trips but a world away in experience.”

1 5 Exterior of The Villa at Element Ranch. (Photo by Dean’s Imaging) 2 5 Exterior of The Villa at Element Ranch. (Photo by Dean’s Imaging) 3 5 Exterior of The Villa at Element Ranch. (Photo by Dean’s Imaging) 4 5 Exterior of The Villa at Element Ranch. (Photo by Dean’s Imaging) 5 5 Exterior of The Villa at Element Ranch. (Photo by Dean’s Imaging)

Once the ideal property was secured – 40 acres of wildflower meadows bisected by a thick tree line and a burbling creek located a few minutes from the center of Round Top – plans for a home-away-from-home for the family and an adjacent vacation rental property began to unfold.

“This property was a home run,” gushes Nicolayevsky. “It allowed us to come up with two different developments that are completely unseen from each other. To us, Element Ranch is the perfect place to connect to nature, and disconnect from the busy-ness of everyday life.”

Zachary drew inspiration from the ancient themes of earth, air, fire and water to inform the name and overarching design for Element Ranch. These themes are present in form of soothing colors, inviting textures, and luxe amenities on display throughout the property.

1 9 Interior of The Villa at Element Ranch. (Photo by Dean’s Imaging) 2 9 Interior of The Villa at Element Ranch. (Photo by Dean’s Imaging) 3 9 Interior of The Villa at Element Ranch. (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 4 9 Interior of The Villa at Element Ranch. (Photo by Dean’s Imaging) 5 9 Interior of The Villa at Element Ranch. (Photo by Dean’s Imaging) 6 9 Interior of The Villa at Element Ranch. (Photo by Dean’s Imaging) 7 9 Interior of The Villa at Element Ranch. (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 8 9 Interior of The Villa at Element Ranch (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 9 9 Interior of The Villa at Element Ranch. (Photo by Dean’s Imaging)

Element Ranch’s Retreats and Villa properties took approximately three years to bring to life from concept to completion. Zachary and Nicolayevsky employed a handful of bright minds to make their vision a reality.

Architect Scott Cowell was enlisted for the design of each of the four generously sized homes, and landscape architect Rita Hodge provided layouts for the entrance, landscaping, and all flatwork at the front of The Villas in addition to the cement patios, paths, landscaping, and parking at The Retreats. The two resort style pools were created renowned pool designer Jason Brown Lee.

Zachary consulted with her close friend and interior designer Claire House on materials selections for each home to create cohesive, relaxing, and harmonious spaces that highlight each of the four elements. The structures were built out by Mill Creek Custom Homes.

“This was also a very hands-on passion project for us,” says Nicolayevsky. “We handled all the final selections and purchasing of furnishings on our own. From an 1800s white oak dining table found in Provence, to tiny details like unique flatware in each house that complements the design.”

All the pre-planning and the slow pace of the build out process resulted in a stunning property that is sought after by film industry celebrities, sports figures, or anyone who wants to live like them for a weekend, a week, or an extended stay.

1 10 The Retreats at Element Ranch. (Photo by Marco Nicolayevsky.) 2 10 The Retreats at Element Ranch. (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 3 10 The Retreats at Element Ranch. (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 4 10 The Retreats at Element Ranch. (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 5 10 The Retreats at Element Ranch. (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 6 10 The Retreats at Element Ranch. (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 7 10 The Retreats at Element Ranch. (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 8 10 The Retreats at Element Ranch. (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 9 10 The Retreats at Element Ranch. (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 10 10 The Retreats at Element Ranch. (Photo by Jordan Geibel)

The Retreats at Element Ranch officially opened in October 2024. This trio of private residences offers a total of nine bedrooms and six bathrooms, welcoming up to 18 guests when reserved collectively. Each of the three retreats has access to a stunning resort-style pool, private outdoor dining areas, fire pits, and wide-open views of the Round Top area’s rolling hills – perfect for gatherings, restful escapes, or creative retreats.

A visit to The Retreats at Element Ranch is a turnkey experience with luxury amenities including king size beds throughout, smart TVs, lavish toiletries, crisp linens and fluffy towels, hair dryers, laundry facilities, and full kitchens with coffee stations, high end appliances, cookware and more.

Although originally envisioned as an escape just for the family, The Villa at Element Ranch was opened for rental in March 2025. The 5,500-square-foot private home boasts five king suites (including a set of four king-sized bunk beds) that sleep up to 16 guests. A resort-style outdoor space with a kitchen, hot tub, infinity pool, fire pit, and outdoor movie screen overlooking a large pond and pasture is perfect for family reunions, corporate retreats, and special celebrations.

Element Ranch is located within a few minutes of all the year-round shopping and dining in Round Top. We can’t think of a better way to spend part of your summer than by booking a visit to this new luxury property. To learn more about Element Ranch, or to book your stay, visit here. Stay up to date on happenings at the ranch, here.