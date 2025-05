Over 300 animal lovers – a few with their furry friends in tow – filled Carmine Hall for the sold out Gardenia E. Jannssen Animal Shelter’s Homeward Bound fundraiser gala this spring. Over $130,000 was raised for the nonprofit, which rescues over a thousand animals each year.

The bidding was fast and furious during the live auction led by S3 One Goal. Everything from trips abroad to Bali, Barcelona, Tuscany and Scotland to pet portraits and special passes to the Round Top Film Festival were on offer. The coveted film fest passes alone fetched $4,000.

The “Vanity Fur” canine fashion show was the highlight of the evening following the live auction and a family style Italian meal provided by Palacious Murphy. Pets and their owners dressed in coordinated outfits paraded through the hall, strutting their stuff to the delight of the crowd, who voted for their favorite pairs in several categories.

Months of planning by gala committee members Jan Hughes, Lisa Slinkard, Tiffany Reid, Jamie Lee Manning, Ellen Hart, Lizzy Welch, Denise Wolff, Cinda Palacios and Reenie Collins resulted in an evening to remember.

Settled in the heart of Fayette County, the Gardenia E. Janssen Animal Shelter stands as a beacon of hope for countless dogs and cats in need. With a mission rooted in compassion and a commitment to saving lives, the shelter has become a true lifesaving service in the community.

In 2024 GJAS provided sanctuary for 1,682 abandoned, and unwanted dogs and cats. Through tireless efforts and unwavering dedication, the shelter’s staff and volunteers work 365 days a year to ensure every animal receives care, love, and attention.

The funds raised during the annual Homeward Bound event are essential, directly supporting the shelter’s day-to-day operations. These contributions help cover the costs of medical care, enrichment programs, utilities, and staff salaries, ensuring that GJAS can continue to provide top-notch care to every animal. Moreover, the fundraiser allows the shelter to expand its programs and services, reaching even more animals in need and enhancing the overall quality of care.

As the shelter looks to the future, its commitment to saving lives remains steadfast. Plans are underway to expand more enrichment programs, training programs and increase outreach efforts, more education and additional youth programs. With the continued support of the community, GJAS aims to set new standards in animal care and welfare, ensuring that every animal can live a happy and healthy life.

For more information, or to donate to GJAS, visit here.