The inaugural Round Top Film Festival brought a whirlwind weekend of film screenings, parties and film industry notables to town this fall, delighting a crowd of about 600 locals and visitors with a seamless experience that felt like anything but a first rodeo.

From transportation services provided by Austin Trolley and Porsche Austin/South Austin to top-notch tech, live entertainment and multiple special events concluding with an awards ceremony, the festival was a logistical and organizational marvel.

“I am over the moon with the level of execution, attention to detail, and the way in which the town of Round Top rallied around this film festival,” says Shanna Schanen, RTFF co-founder and executive director. “I saw the town come alive in an entirely new way.”

It was all hands on deck as Round Top businesses jumped at the chance to be a part of the silver screen magic. Festival Hill, Junk Gypsy, Market Hill and Duo Modern, The 550 District, Red Antler Bungalows and the Round Top Rifle Hall were all a part of the action. From selling passes, to serving as hosts for visitors, vendors and events; and providing food, drinks and entertainment to film festival pass holders – Round Top was all in – setting the bar for a Texas style film festival.

1 6 Film industry visitors were chauffeured around town in style by Porsche Austin/South Austin. 2 6 Landman writer Christian Wallace. 3 6 A captivated audience at Festival Hill. 4 6 The Rising Star Showcase featuring actresses Sasha Lane, Lilli Kay and Marié Botha. 5 6 Gone To Texas performs at the RTFF Rocks After Party held at Market Hill. 6 6 RTFF co-founders Shanna Schanen and Skylar Schanen pose with Christian Wallace.

“I want to thank the staff, the volunteers, the sponsors, the Founders Circle members, and everyone who purchased a pass or even a single ticket to attend an RTFF event,” Schanen adds. “They say it takes a village, and this village is one that took on the challenge of taking a small Texas town with a population under 90 and transforming it into the site of a world-class film festival.”

The four-day weekend comprised the screening of 48 films, including seven world premieres and 17 Texas premieres. Paramount+ series Landman was among the Texas debuts. Landman writer Christian Wallace spoke prior to the screening, which took place at Festival Hill. Texas Monthly staffer Wallace noted that the show – based on his popular Boomtown podcast – was filmed entirely in Texas. Wallace’s appearance was followed by a personal video message for the Round Top audience from the series’ main protagonist, Billy Bob Thornton.

Wallace was just one of over 100 members of the film community in attendance at the festival. Visiting writers, directors and actors were easily won over by Round Top’s beauty and charm. Rising Star Showcase participant and actress Marié Botha (Dickinson, Erfsondes, The Penguin) proudly wore her first pair of Western boots (purchased at Junk Gypsy) during the Q&A session at the Round Top Dance Hall. Others raved about the cuisine. Of note were the scratch-made biscuits delivered to lodgers each morning at the Wander Inn, giant homemade Ding Dong™ style cakes from Local Roots, bacon jam and Fresno chili deviled eggs from Country Sunshine, and savory “hee-haw” pies from Royers Pie Haven.

“The whole experience has felt so unpretentious. Everyone is in it for the love of the game and that’s the dream when you’re dealing with creative work. And it’s so much fun here, it’s so beautiful,” said actress Lilli Kay (who recently played Clara Brewer, an assistant to Kevin Costner’s John Dutton in Yellowstone).

RTFF awards were handed out on the final morning of the event during a patriotic brunch held in honor of Veteran’s Day at the historic Round Top Rifle Hall. See the list of winners, here.

Meanwhile, if you missed out on all the fun this at this first fest, make plans now to attend next year's RTFF, coming November 6 – 9, 2025.