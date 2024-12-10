Arts for Rural Texas, a nonprofit that provides child-centered art education to rural communities in Fayette County, broke its fundraising record during the annual Harvestfest gala this fall.

The sold out event was held at The Compound in Round Top and catered by Cotton Culinary.

“Art matters, especially in rural Texas,” says Kevin White, director of development at ARTS. “The arts are where children learn to express themselves, communicate feelings and ideas, learn problem solving and collaboration and, ultimately, create beautiful things.”

This year’s event featured two special awards presented to ARTS supporters. The first was a one-of-a-kind, hand-made, fused glass “Legacy of ARTS” award created by Hallettsville based glass artist, Michael Moore. The piece was presented to Leslie and Wayne Penello for their years of service, leadership and generosity to the mission of ARTS.

The second award was a specially selected hardback edition of Ansel Adams’ autobiography presented to Samantha Kubena. Kubena was selected to receive the “Arts for Rural Texas Youth Leadership Book Award” for her volunteer work teaching photography, calligraphy, collage, and other art forms during ARTS’ summer camps.

Samantha’s parents Rebecca and Ferrel Kubena received the award on behalf of their daughter, who also submits incredible works of her own to ARTS’ annual Emerging Artist Competition held each August. Kubena’s black and white photograph entitled The Texan sold for $5,100 during the Harvestfest live auction.

Funds raised at Harvestfest will directly support ARTS’ mission to bring arts education and programming to youth and adults in the local rural communities. Through its educational programs, fine art gallery, and community events, ARTS has been a pillar in the Fayetteville community for over two decades, fostering a deeper appreciation for the arts in rural Texas.

