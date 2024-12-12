The Round Top Family Library recently received a $250,000 gift from The Alan and Ruby Riedel Family Foundation, launching the fundraising effort for the “Honor Serve Build” Capital Campaign, which will fund a much needed expansion of the library.

The expansion project is driven by rapidly growing demand for the library’s broad array of services. RTFL currently serves more than 7,000 individuals annually, providing not only access to a vast collection of books, but also educational, cultural, and recreational programs for children and adults. The library’s facilities are now operating at full capacity, prompting the need for additional space and resources.

We’re excited to continue growing alongside our community,” says RTFL executive director Craig Moreau. “This expansion is an essential step in making sure the library remains a place for everyone—whether they’re here for a book, a program, or just a quiet space to learn and connect.”

The historic RTFL main library building. (Photo by Jordan Geibel) The Jean and Frank Raymond Children's Playground at the RTFL. (Photo by Jordan Geibel)

Expansion plans include the addition of 3,600 square feet to the existing main library building. The main library addition will allow the children’s, youth, and teen library areas to double. This will create space for new shelving to store the library’s expanded collection and meet the growing demand for programs for young people.

The new space will also create room for a meeting area that will accommodate up to 125 people and serve as a venue for events, workshops, and presentations. An additional meeting space will be carved out for nonprofit organizations, providing a free venue where local groups can gather.

Other planned improvements include the addition of accessible bathrooms for disabled patrons, and drainage improvements to protect the historic buildings on campus from water damage.

“We’ve been so fortunate to have the community’s support over the years,” says Pam Langford, board member and chair of the “Honor Serve Build” Capital Campaign. “With our community’s continued support, we’ll be able to provide even more opportunities for learning, creativity, and connection for generations to come.”

Enjoying the library's collection. The new wing of the RTFL will be dedicated to the Children and Teen Library, creating an expanded space to host children's programming. (Photo by Jordan Geibel) Cooking classes. The new wing of the RTFL will be dedicated to the Children and Teen Library, creating an expanded space to host children's programming. (Photo by Jordan Geibel) Art classes. The new wing of the RTFL will be dedicated to the Children and Teen Library, creating an expanded space to host children's programming. (Photo by Jordan Geibel) Yoga at RTFL. The additional space will also serve adult programming. (Photo by Jordan Geibel)

The library is a cherished community hub in the heart of Fayette County. Founded in 1999, it has become a vital resource for families, children, and seniors in Fayette, Austin, Lee, and Washington counties.

As the library embarks on this exciting journey, it invites the community to be a part of the future. Support for the expansion project is essential to realizing the library’s vision. Donations, volunteers, and local partnerships will play a key role in making this important project a reality.

For more information about RTFL and how to contribute to the expansion, visit here, or contact the library at 979-249-2700.