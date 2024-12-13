Make the most of these final two shopping weekends before Christmas by taking a detour from the shopping mall to the countryside. Here, you can shop unique and one-of-a-kind gifts from a variety of small businesses, all while enjoying the legendary charm and splendor of historic small-town Round Top.

We’ve put together a list of some of the best places to find great gifts. Here’s your Round Top gift shopping guide:

Curate by Stash: Known for its locally made leather goods, it’s the best spot to find holiday travel gear, or the perfect custom made bag to wear year-round. Curate’s fuzzy, furry hide pieces are particularly perfect for winter. The shop, located in Rolland Square also has a great selection of old timey children’s games and toys, home fragrances, smart clothing and décor. We’re partial to their leather and hide Round Top pennants. Shop in store, or online, here.

Curate by Stash in Rolland Square is the spot to find unique, useful gifts for the traveler. RoundTop.com pick: the Round Top pennant in cafe hombre hair hide.

Heidi Houston: One of the newest additions to modern rustic shopping venue Round Top Village, shop owner Heidi Hansen’s perfectly cut, custom designed women’s blouses keep customers coming back for one in every color. The fan favorite popped collar ruffle shirt is a must-have for the hostess with the mostest, but there’s also a curated selection of accessories, silky pj’s, furry slides and fun skin care stocking stuffers. Shop in-store, or online, here.

New drop: Aspen turtleneck sweater in black with green stripe by Heidi Houston. RoundTop.com pick: Christmas morning never looked so chic in hot pink pajamas by Heidi Houston. Custom women's shirting by Heidi Houston. Accessories curated by Heidi Houston. Furry slides curated by Heidi Houston.

Junk Gypsy: Never ones to shy away from a theme, Junk Gypsy delivers on Christmas big time with cheeky gifts and holiday forward fashion for the young and young at heart. From daring, dazzling women’s clothing and jewelry to whimsical holiday home décor, and foodie gifts, a spin through their festive headquarters in Round Top is sure to fill you with esprit de Noël. Can you imagine anything more magical than a bottle of sparkly maple syrup to serve with your pancakes on Christmas morning?

Christmas forward clothing and accessories curated by Junk Gypsy. Christmas forward clothing, accessories and home decor curated by Junk Gypsy. Holiday forward clothing and accessories curated by Junk Gypsy. RoundTop.com top pick: Real maple syrup infused with edible glitter.

Modern Marla: This Henkel Square Market staple is home to the best selection of haute luxury consignment pieces this side of Houston. Owner Marla Hurley carefully curates authenticated pieces from top brands like Chanel, Gucci, Louis Vuitton and more – all in like-new condition. From handbags and shoes to clothing, jewelry and accessories – all the best brands can be found here. The inventory is constantly changing and the champagne is always flowing at Modern Marla, so stop by for a flute, a little flirtation and a really great gift.

Pre-loved luxury at Modern Marla. RoundTop.com top pick: Red rimmed Cartier sunglasses fit for Mrs. Claus.

Richard Schmidt Jewelry: If a treasured, heirloom gift for someone special is on your list, Schmidt’s handmade silver and gold jewelry in celestial, spiritual or Texan themes fits the bill. Featuring mother-of-pearl, turquoise, and other semi-precious stones, Schmidt’s selection in Round Top Village is vast. Shop in person, or online, here.

Handmade jewelry by Richard Schmidt.

Royers Café: Food gifts are always appreciated. Round Top’s most popular restaurant leaves many craving their coveted down home dishes in the off-season. Give a gift card for their next visit to town, pick up a pie for the holiday party this weekend, or order pies to gift online (nationwide shipping available). You can also grab a copy of their book, Cooking with Jamie and J.B. to bring the taste of Royers home any day of the year. Shop in the restaurant or online, here.

Stop in for a down home lunch or dinner and go home with pie at Royers Cafe. Royer's pies available for take-out, or ship to your favorite people online along with a copy of the iconic restaurant's favorite recipes.

Royer’s Pie Haven: Stop by for a sweet treat, like a slice of your favorite pie blended into a milkshake, or pick up a little slice of Round Top to gift. Sweet and savory pies are available daily including their famous Hee Haw Pie (made with eggs, sausage, bacon, jalapeños, onions and cheddar – perfect for lazy holiday mornings), gluten free pies, mini “Cutie Pies” cookies, coffee, and even a pie-of-the-month subscription can be ordered online. Owner Tara Royers’ cookbook Eat. Pie. Love. makes a great gift for the family baker. Shop the Henkel Square Market location, or order online, here.

Royers Pie Haven's sweet and savory pies are available by the slice, for take-out and can be ordered online. Tara Royer Steele's Eat. Pie. Love. book spills all the Royer family pie recipe secrets.

Sapana: A coat designed by owner Jolie Helms is a Round Top wardrobe staple. Helms sources antique and vintage Kantha and dhurrie fabrics from Nepal and India to create her collection of coats, bags and blankets. Each piece is one-of-a-kind. The perfect gifts for staying warm with style this season. Shop Sapana’s extensive inventory at Helms’ charming flagship store in Henkel Square, or the online selection, here.

Sapana cropped Kantha coat. Sapana slim Kantha coat. Sapana dhurrie bag. Sapana dumpling bag. Sapana Kantha quilt.

Southern Beasts: If you’re looking for the perfect pet, you just might find it here. Located in the space adjacent to Sapana at Henkel Square Market, artist Mary Lou Marks creates her iconic textile taxidermy pieces with vintage fabrics and passementerie. Marks also designs whimsical hats that easily double as display worthy art pieces, and carries a large collection of opulent carpet, blanket and tapestry coats and bags made with antique textiles by Nomadic Reign. Learn more, here.

Textile taxidermy by Southern Beasts' Mary Lou Marks. Carpet bag available at Southern Beast by Nomadic Reign. Tapestry coat by Nomadic Reign available at Southern Beasts.

The 303: This eclectic outpost is the best source for Western vintage clothing and accessories in town, including a great selection from Pixie and the Moon Vintage. Add to that upcycled ready-to-wear fashion designed by venue owner Brandi Harper sold through her anchor store Worn & Weathered. Giftable items include custom jewelry and home accessories by Broke Jewels, custom leather accessories from Bombshell Betty, and upcycled home décor from Be Original. Follow along with The 303 vendors, here.

Upcycled vintage serape coat by Worn & Weathered. Upcycled designs by Brandi Harper at Worn & Weathered. Leather cuffs at Bombshell Betty. Broke Jewels at Worn & Weathered. Upcycled holiday pillows at Be Original. Hat feathers at Bombshell Betty.

The 550 Market: Luxury vintage and handmade clothing, jewelry and accessories by a curated collection of Texas designers and makers. Shop anchor store Rockabilly Baroness and The 550 Market makers including hand-finished Western hats by Thunderbird Hats, custom hat branding by Suede & Honey, upcycled couture by Chimayo Jackets, vintage clothing and accessories by VivaDenverado, and art by Laura Goodson.

Custom embellished silver lighters by B. Rowe Designs at Rockabilly Baroness. Custom upcycled coat by Chimayo Jackets at The 550 Market. Brass hand art by Lisa Lee Baby at The 550 Market. Vintage furs at VivaDenverado at The 550 Market. Custom boots at Rockabilly Baroness. Custom hats by Thunderbird Hats at The 550 Market. Free-hand branded art by Suede & Honey at The 550 Market.

Via Vandi: Hands down the best selection of imported vintage and antique silk kimonos in town at are available at this year-round Rolland Square shop. Owner Vandi Hodges’ outstanding collection of kimonos pairs perfectly with her custom fine jewelry designs. We love the simplicity of Hodges’ popular Nudest line rings, earrings and pendants, available in a variety of vibrant gemstones. The go-with-anything Nudest pieces in silver or gold are perfect for gifting to the jewelry lover. Follow along for style tips from Vandi, here.

RoundTop.com top pick: Via Vandi Nudest ring and earring set in gold and green onyx. (Photo by Jordan Geibel) Via Vandi's in-store only kimono collection. Via Vandi gold Havana ring. Via Vandi gold and diamond necklaces and pendant.

Wimberly Inc.: This Henkel Square outpost has it all. An extensive collection of pre-loved boots features alongside newly made clothing, jewelry, scarves (including college game day themed scarves featuring the top Texas universities), and unique Western-themed clothing, books and toys for children and babies. Follow along, here.

Shop vintage boots galore, including this holiday themed pair at Wimberly, Inc. Wimberly Inc. has everything you need this season from clothing and jewelry to accessories and gifts for children and babies.

Round Top is a short day trip from the big cities of Houston, Austin, or San Antonio. It’s the perfect spot to spend the day enjoying shopping solo, or with family and friends. There are plenty of eateries and spots to grab cocktails in between grabbing gifts. For a full list of year-round stores, restaurants, and watering holes, consult our digital Guide, here.