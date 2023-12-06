Everything You Need to Know About the Round Top Winter Show: Your Guide to the Laid-Back Fun
The Round Top Winter Antiques + Design Show has been steadily gathering steam, with more venues and vendors participating each season. This January’s event will be the biggest Winter Show in Round Top history, with 25 venues already signed on.
Scheduled for January 18 through January 21, there will be more than enough shopping to fill the long weekend. Still, the Winter Show’s smaller size and laid-back vibe feels more like the Round Top antique shows of yore. The Winter Antiques + Design Show is perfect for those who may be intimidated by the vastness of the spring and fall shows, or simply don’t enjoy the increased traffic and larger crowds that come with those seasons.
If you’ve never attended a Round Top Antiques + Design Show, the Winter Show can serve as a great introduction. Think of it as Round Top on training wheels.
This is the most frequently asked question about Round Top any time of year. Below is a list of venues that will be open for the Winter Antiques + Design Show, both in and around Round Top. These are places to shop that are generally open seasonally only. Bear in mind that not every vendor at every venue listed will be participating, but each venue listed will at a minimum have a select group of vendors on hand.
Your Round Winter Show Vendors:
Burton
Carmine
The Original Round Top Antiques Fair (aka Big Red Barn)
Round Top
*Garden & Gun Magazine will return to Blue Hills this winter with a speakeasy style pop-up lounge designed by Holloway Events. The G&G Club Pop-Up presented by Explore Charleston runs January 18 – 21 and will feature drinks by High Wire Distilling and Rose Gold Wine, and Lowcountry style snacks. Sip while you shop products from Charleston-based brands Brackish, Croghan’s Jewel Box, and Madison Mathews.
**Garden & Gun will also present a special dinner event at Los Olivos Farm on Friday, January 19. A multi-course seated dinner prepared by chef Leonard Botello IV of Truth BBQ and Round Top’s own Merritt Meat Co. will follow a festive cocktail hour featuring live music, drinks by High Wire Distilling and Rose Gold Wine, and oysters from Lowcountry Oyster Co. Get tickets, here.
McLaren’s Antiques & Interiors
Warrenton
W Venue (formerly Hillcrest Inn)
All the year-round stores, bars and restaurants will be open simultaneously for the Round Top Winter Show, so there will be plenty of shopping, dining and drinking to do in and around town. All the restaurants, bars and stores at The 550 Market, Henkel Square, Round Top Village, The 303, Market Hill, Rolland Square and Minden Square will be open for business as usual throughout the Winter Show.
Many of the same tips apply to the Round Top Winter Show as any other season. The smaller size of this event makes it less complicated and more manageable, still I’d recommend the following:
Bottom line: The Round Top Winter Antiques + Design Show is good fun and definitely worth attending. It’s well worth the drive as there will be plenty to eat, drink and buy. I’d recommend staying for the full weekend if you can, but book any lodging ASAP. Local rooms are selling out fast.
