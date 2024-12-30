Round Top and the surrounding areas are dotted with a variety of ultra-charming vacation rentals. If you’re looking for a home away from home to hibernate away from the city this winter, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite intimate retreats.

This collection of cottages, bungalows and tiny houses have everything needed to enjoy the perfect winter escape – all located a stone’s throw from Round Top’s stellar year-round shops, restaurants and bars. Now is the time to book a weekend of leisurely shopping and late nights chatting by a crackling fire pit.

Here’s our list of the coziest vacation rentals in and around Round Top:

Round Top Royale (R1)

This secluded two-bedroom bungalow has been recently redecorated. An eclectic mix of local art and warm modern furnishings define the public areas. But it’s the two bedrooms, layered in plush velvety linens that are the definition of cozy. It’s ok to sleep in a little. The shops don’t open until 10 am. Available through Hostie Vacation Rentals, here.

Fayetteville Belle

The mix of warm woods, antiques, and modern classic country style make this two-bedroom, two bath cottage in Fayetteville (about 20 minutes from Round Top) extra cozy. Even cozier is the tiny, detached cottage for two adjacent to the main house. The homes are connected by an inviting stone courtyard with a large outdoor fireplace perfect for enjoying a nightcap and conversation by the fire light, or morning coffee. Available through Hostie Vacation Rentals, here.

‘Round the Round

Designed and furnished by HGTV stars Leanne Ford and Grace Mitchell, this cottage located in the center of Round Top is at once chic and cozy. Nearly every piece of furniture was sourced locally by the designers, whose goal for the project was to create an environment for gathering friends and family ‘round the table. To this end, the design duo installed an antique oak table that seats up to 12. Comfortable chairs made from upcycled wine barrels surround the outdoor firepit. Available through Hostie Vacation Rentals, here.

Lone Star Farm

Nothing is cozier than a log cabin, and there are two modern log cabin retreats on this undulating property. The Brooks Cabin, is a log cabin built in 2019. It provides all the charm of a rustic historic dwelling, but with up-to-date amenities. A large romantic clawfoot tub, darling kitchen and moody living room make it the perfect cozy escape. Sleeps up to five, but we recommend a stay just for two. The nearby Sloane-Collins Cabin is also a newly built log style cabin. Equally as charming as the Brooks Cabin, this rental features a stone fireplace flanked by a pair of big comfy leather armchairs. Both cabins have access to the property’s catch and release pond and firepits. Available through KOZE Vacation Rentals, here.

3 Oaks Guest Haus

Warm neutral decor and an upscale aesthetic define this cozy cottage. Comfortable modern furnishings blend with thoughtfully placed antiques at this bucolic antique home. A clawfoot tub for leisurely soaking, and two beautifully appointed bedrooms with luxury linens await your aprés antiques down time. Available through KOZE Vacation Rentals, here.

Lazy Double D Ranch

Choose from the quirky traditional Barndominium with its stuffed bear, or the retro Leave It To Beaver rental with its distinctly retro 1970s vibe. Lazy Double D is a working ranch. Wagyu cattle, Costarricese De Paso horses, Friesian horses, and white peacocks roam alongside mini horses, goats and Texas longhorn cows. If a cozy country escape is calling, this is the place. To book, visit here.

Farmstead Round Top

This collection of quaint cottages is perfect for a girlfriend get-away weekend, or for hosting a small group of family and friends for an intimate micro-wedding in the countryside. Each space has been thoughtfully designed and furnished with charming modern furniture and décor. All with roomy front porches for peaceful morning coffee sipping. Rent out one of their cozy single rooms, or the entire property. To learn more and to book a stay, visit here.

These are just a few of the local vacation rentals ready to embrace you this winter. For more lodging listings, visit our lodging guide, here. Rooms are filling up fast, but there’s still time to book a spot for the upcoming Winter Round Top Antiques & Design Show, this January 23 – 26.