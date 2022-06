Summer is here and it’s time to break out of your routine and explore. There’s no better place to start than in Round Top and the surrounding areas. This Texas countryside can take you away without making you travel far (or break the bank on gas).

The month of June will be a paradise for art lovers in the Round Top region with galleries, classes, live performances and more. There is also plenty of outdoor fun to be had from bike adventures to fun eating, drinking and arty strolls. We’ve got you covered with all the best events and happenings in greater Round Top.

These are the Best Things To Do in Round Top this June:

ARTS International Invitational – Road Trips

This art exhibition and the upcoming sale of pieces evokes the feelings of freedom found in escaping the confines of the pandemic. Even if that escape is only in the mind. You’ll find it at ARTS Gorman Gallery in Schulenburg and online through June 25.

ARTS Gorman Gallery, 1201 S. Kessler

Chapman Collection at Red & White Gallery

Two hundred historic treasures encompassing landscapes from the 19th century to contemporary abstracts and bronzes acquired by the late Cat Spring-based collector Mark Chapman are on display at the Red & White Gallery in Fayetteville. Gallery sales benefit the Fayetteville Community Center & Performance Theater.

The Chapman Collection is on view through June 30th.

Red & White Gallery, 102 W. Main, Fayetteville

Round Top Summer Antiques Show

Several businesses have banded together to reprise the Round Top Summer Antiques Show in Carmine, Round Top and Warrenton. The White Barn at The Compound (also open every other weekend during the year) is among the larger venues that will be open during the small, unsanctioned show.

The following venues and vendors will also hang out a shingle for this weekend: Campbell Building, Carmine Trading Post, County Line Antique Show, Grace’s Treasure Hunt, Granny McCormick’s Yard + Java Love Bus Coffee Shop, McCall Style, McLaren’s Antiques & Interiors, Oak Hill Trading Company, Round Top Vintage Market, Unique Antiques, Yellow Barn Antiques and Zapp Hall.

The Summer Show runs this Friday, June 3 through Sunday, June 5.

Sweet Delilah Swim Club: a previous performance captured at Brenham’s Unity Theater (photo courtesy of Unity Theater)

The Sweet Delilah Swim Club

A live performance comedy from Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten will play on weekends through July 19 at Brenham’s Unity Theater. Follow along as a group of five women meet for a long weekend every summer at the same beach cottage to reconnect over a period of 33 years.

Stop by, call the box office at 979-830-8358, or email [email protected] for ticket information. Unity Theater is located at 300 Church Street in Brenham.

Brenham Farmer & Artisan Market

Every first Friday of the month this summer on Baylor and Park Streets in downtown Brenham, starting with this Friday, June 3, you’ll find a farmers and artists market. Expect homegrown fruits and vegetables, plants, baked goods and prepared foods. Summer market hours run from 4 to 7 pm. A full vendor list can be found at downtownbrenham.com/189/brenham-farmers-market.

Brenham Farmer & Artisan Market. (Photo courtesy of Downtown Brenham)

La Grange Movie Night on the Square

Bring the whole family (and lawn chairs and blankets) out for a big screen viewing of Disney’s Encanto beginning at 7 pm this Friday, June 3. Live music, food and activities will be offered until sundown when the movie will begin. For additional movie nights this summer, check the calendar at cityoflg.com.

90 Miles on 90

90 Miles on 90 is a multi-city yard, garage and antique sale that winds down Highway 90 for 90 miles through Sealy, Columbus, Glidden, Weimar, Schulenburg, Flatonia, Waelder, Harwood, Luling, Seguin, Geronimo and McQueeny. It takes place this Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4. Maps are available here.

Good Old Summertime Classic riders take to the square. (Photo courtesy of Greater Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce)

Good Old Summertime Classic

Hosted by Fayetteville Cycling, this MS-150 sanctioned training ride is open to all levels and ages of cyclists. All proceeds from the ride benefit the Fayetteville Independent School District. Meet at the Fayetteville town square at 4 pm on this Saturday, June 4. For more details visit FayettevilleCycling.com.

Hamburger Social at Round Top Rifle Hall

The Round Top Rifle Association puts on a dinner of burgers, chicken sandwiches, hotdogs and chili dogs, the first three Mondays of each month from 5:30 pm to 8 pm. That means this Monday, June 6 — and June 13 and June 20. The dinners are cash only with no credit cards accepted.

Round Top Rifle Hall, 710 FM 1457.

Students practice at Festival Hill. (Photo courtesy of Round Top Festival Institute)

51st Round Top Music Festival

Anyone can come out and enjoy a series of performances from talented student musicians and teachers at Festival Hill in Round Top from June 11 through July 17. Visit the Festival Hall website for day passes, performance dates and times. All concerts will take place at 248 Jaster Road in Round Top.

Class – Exploring Collage and Traditional Media

Artists Michael Dowling and Annie Decamp are putting on a three-day exploration of the art of collage next weekend — Saturday, June 11 through Monday, June 13. Instruction will include a variety of approaches including charcoal, oil painting, digital and encaustic painting. No prior art experience is necessary.

Supplies are included in $600 course fee. This special art class is presented by Annie Decamp Art at The White House on The Hill, 5205 Wickel Road in Burton.

Mixed media. Photo courtesy of Annie Decamp

Downtown Brenham’s Summer Sip & Art Walk

Get ready for an afternoon of sipping on different specialty drinks and viewing a variety of beautiful art while meandering through historic downtown Brenham. It all takes place next Saturday, June 11th. The collectible Summer Sip glass is your ticket to sampling dozens of beverages.

You can buy your glass online, or at local stores and join the fun at the courthouse gazebo (15 West Main Street) starting at 2 pm.