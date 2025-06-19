Join us at The Halles on July 4th and 5th for a two-day celebration of family, community, food and drink.

Carolyn’s, a new restaurant fueled by Carolyn McNellie, the beloved owner of the Round Top Coffee Shop, unveils an elevated breakfast and lunch menu, prepared out of her new food truck at the front of The Halles. Seating available.

Sage Roots Cocktail Company will run the bar, which will feature a patriotic cocktail in addition to their fresh pressed juice classics, wine and beer.

Mixology class by Sage Roots with proceeds going to the Round Top-Warrenton Volunteer Fire Department. Sign up for the class, here.

Raffle tickets for a $500 Double D Ranch gift card will are available for $20. Proceeds from the raffle ticket sales benefit the Round Top-Warrenton Fire Department. Get tickets here, or in person at Double D Ranch.

Live music featuring regional favorite Jackson Petty and his guitar, which is prone to strum Zach Bryan, Tyler Childers, Willie and the Beatles

Movie night featuring a movie curated and brought to you by the Round Top Film Festival

Dip your toes in our Cowboy Pool

Play some pool at the pool platform near the Cowboy Pool

Enjoy a game of cornhole with the kids

Enjoy Asian tapas: gyozas and edamame. Brought to you by Matt Campuzano – a seasoned bar and food consultant, whose approach is deeply influenced by culinary travels to Kyoto and Osaka, where he draws inspiration from the precision, balance, and hospitality found in Japanese cuisine and culture.

**Outdoor activities may shift into the pavilion, weather pending.**

The Halles July 4th Schedule

Carolyn’s food truck open 8 am – 2 pm

Sage Roots bar open 11am – 8 pm

Live music from 5 pm – 6:30pm

Mixology class by Sage Roots from 5 – 6 pm

Asian Tapas served from 5 – 8 pm

Movie night 8 pm

Cowboy Pool, pool table and cornhole open throughout the day

Shop at Double D Ranch and Gomocita throughout the day

The Halles July 5th Schedule

Carolyn’s food truck open 8 am – 2 pm

Sage Roots bar open 11am – 8 pm

Live music from 11 am – 12:30 pm

Cowboy Pool, pool table and cornhole open throughout the day

Shop at Double D Ranch and Gomocita throughout the day

Head to The Compound from 6 – 9:30 pm for their famous 4th of July Spectacular including fireworks

Need a place to stay over the holiday weekend? The Halles Casitas are highly stylized, 3D concrete printed structures with designer interiors, access to The Halles Gym, private Cowboy Pool and day passes to the Oakbones pool. **Casita 4th of July Special: stay three nights and get the third night half off.