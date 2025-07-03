Celebrating July 4th in Round Top? There’s no shortage to things to in and around town. Here’s a rundown of all the happenings this holiday weekend:

Friday, July 4

10:00 am: Canon Blast in town square marks the beginning of the 175th Fourth of July Celebration in Round Top – the oldest Independence Day party this side of the Mississippi. Parade around the town square begins at 10:30 followed by barbecue plates $18 (eat on site or take it to-go), antique tractors blacksmith display, contests and more at The Rifle Hall from 11: 00 am. – 4 pm. All open to the public.

10:00 am – 6 pm: Fourth of July Celebration at The Halles. Live music, drinks, food and more. Mixology class by Sage Roots Cocktail Co. and raffle tickets from Double D Ranch support the Round Top-Warrenton Volunteer Fire Department. Movie night presented by the Round Top Film Festival. A League of Their Ownwill be screened in the pavilion at 8 pm. Learn more, here.

7:30 – 8: 30 pm: Young Artist Chamber Music Groups at Festival Hill’s Edythe Bates Old Chapel. The Young Artist chamber music groups perform select movements of the works they’ve been studying throughout the Summer Festival. This concert is free and open to the public. Seating is limited and on a first come first serve basis. More info, here.

Fireworks at The Compound will take place on July 5th.

Saturday, July 5

10:00 am – 6:00 pm: July Fourth Celebration at The Halles. Live music, drinks, food and more. Mixology class by Sage Roots Cocktail Co. and raffle tickets from Double D Ranch support the Round Top-Warrenton Volunteer Fire Department. More info, here.

1:30 – 3 pm: Young Artists of the Round Top Festival Institute present our annual Paino Galore concert. Tickets and more info, here.

3:30 – 5 pm: The Round Top Festival Institute Chamber Musicians present a classical music concert. Tickets and more info, here.

5 – 9 pm: The Compound’s Annual Independence Day Extravaganza. Live music, food trucks, and a big fireworks show to cap off the night. Admission is $20 in support of the Round Top-Warrenton Volunteer Fire Department. Learn more, here.

7:30 – 8:30 pm: Texas Festival Orchestra Concert. Tickets and more info, here.