T+H Farms recently welcomed an intimate crowd to a second farm dinner at its bucolic farm and event space in La Grange for an evening of cocktails, wine, farm fresh produce, and lots of beef.

The team greeted guests with passed bites and refreshing lavender margaritas made with T+H Farms’ house made lavender infused tequila and lavender syrup before leading them into the dining room at its breathtakingly simple barn style event space – a look distinctive of the Thompson+Hanson brand.

1 3 Welcome cocktail: T+H Farms signature lavender margarita. (Photo by Peach Creek Media) 2 3 Guests gathered on the sprawling flagstone patio at T+H Farms during a pre-dinner cocktail hour. (Photo by Peach Creek Media) 3 3 The lawn at T+H Farms is accented with ancient oak trees overlooking a large pond. (Photo by Peach Creek Media)

Passed bites during cocktail hour included kafta-spiced T+H Farms’ beef arancini with harissa and warm spices, T+H Farms’ sausages served with stone ground mustard, and blistered hatch and shishito peppers with black garlic miso dip.

Long communal tables inside the event space were dotted with glowing candles and tiny bud vases beset with petite wildflowers handpicked from the 225-acre plot.

Tiny Boxwoods’ chef Baron Doke prepared guests for the evening’s experience by describing the philosophy behind the menu.

Chef Baron Doke and “Farmer Clark” greet guests at the T+H Farms summer farm dinner. (Photo by Peach Creek Media)

“We really wanted tonight’s dinner to be a celebration of the cattle that you can see wondering around in that field about 300 yards away,” explained Doke, gesturing toward the expansive rolling green hills behind the venue.

“We like a lot of meat at Tiny’s. Farmer Clark and I decided to celebrate meat, but not serve filets and ribeyes. We wanted to show our guests what all the cuts of meat can be on a cow, and what talented chefs can do when they get their hands on them.”

Over the course of the evening, three different cuts of the farm’s regeneratively raised beef were served on generously sized family style platters. Options included Denver steak au poivre with roasted garlic demi, Merlot braised top sirloin with fried sage, and Delmonico Steak finished with basil salsa verde.

Produce from the farm was transformed into the first course of farm lettuces and six-minute eggs with parmesan and anchovy dressing, quick picked farm vegetables and fresh garden cucumbers with dilly Tajín sour cream and pickled mustard seed. Sides included heirloom tomatoes, sweet basil, pecorino, Villa Manodoro balsamic, Greek olive oil and Maldon salt, Chanterelle mushroom, cherry tomato, edamame and lunchbox pepper succotash, and tallow-roasted fingerling potatoes with grilled scallion labneh.

Chefs Baron Doke and Chris Aycock close out the evening at the T+H Farms summer farm dinner. (Photo by Peach Creek Media)

Not a single guest refused the dessert course of piping hot blueberry cobbler topped with fresh whipped cream.

To learn more about T+H Farms events, visit here.