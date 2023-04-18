The leather fringe was flying in Round Top this spring as the season’s most stylish venues showed off their sartorial prowess with a pair of runway shows featuring locally sold garments modeled by hometown characters, catwalk kings and queens, and a television star to boot.

Model and 1883 television series star Jeremy Gauna and his bride made impromptu appearances on the runway during the 550 Market’s Cosmic Cowboy Fashion Show. The couple cheerfully agreed to make trips down the catwalk after they were spotted shopping at the venue. Of course, 1883 is one of the TV shows in the ultra popular Taylor Sheridan multiverse that also includes Yellowstone.

It makes for a perfect fit with Round Top’s Texas countryside fashion.

The fashion show, held inside the historic Round Top Dance Hall, featured couture Western wear from anchoring retailer Rockabilly Baroness, Modern Marla, Tres Outlaws Boot Company, Viva Denverado, Eleven11 Leather Designs, Pat Dhanke Signature Collection and many more. Attendees wielded plastic galactic toy guns as models marched down the runway to out of this world tunes from Denverado. VIP ticket holders were allowed to slip behind the secret door at the 550’s new speakeasy dubbed The Mark for chef-crafted bites and premium cocktails.

Meanwhile, Dirty Bohemian hosted its second iteration of the Western Vintage Fashion Show at The Crown Bar’s Cisco Village location. Fashion devotees indulged in freshly prepared tacos, live Western swing music from Pendulum Hearts and craft cocktails at the ticketed event benefitting Festival Hill.

Owner Beth Weishuhn gathered pieces from her favorite Western vintage clothing dealers from Warrenton and Round Top for the show. Assemblage 333 by Robert Price, Moontower Austin by Renee Rangel, Pixie and the Moon by Marisela Flores, Cowboy Corner by Suzanne Hill and The West Place by Cody and Lauren Medina were among the brands featured on the woven carpet runway.

About 100 people attended, raising around $1,000 for the Round Top Festival Institute. Be on the lookout for tickets for the fall edition of Western Vintage Fashion Show. It will be held the first Thursday of the Fall Antiques + Design Show scheduled for October 12 through October 29.

After all, it’s never too early to be thinking fashion forward.