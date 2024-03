Veteran antiques and art collectors Chris Erck and Will Wick have opened the doors to Round Top Auction, a new auction house located in the space formerly occupied by Big Daddy’s Antiques in Round Top.

The first auction is scheduled to take place on March 30 at 11 am. The event will include internationally sourced antiques, selections from the founders’ personal collections, and items consigned by local and visiting dealers including many of Big Daddy’s showroom pieces.

Round Top Auction will host both live and online auctions three to four times per year to coincide with the seasonal antiques shows.

1 2 Pieces from former occupant Big Daddy’s Antiques will be on offer during the inaugural auction 2 2 Items from The Horseshoe dealer Tollgate Revival will be on auction this spring at Round Top Auction.

“Once the show is over, dealers can consign their unsold inventory to us to auction rather than freight it home. Everybody wins,” says Erck, who’s been a regular visitor and dealer in Round Top for three decades.

Round Top Auction events will showcase antiques, home goods, art, furnishings, gifts, and more. A preview of the March 30 auction is currently ongoing daily between noon and 5 pm at the Round Top showroom located at 606 N. Washington St.

All Round Top Auction events are managed by head of auctions, Christine Barreras. Find out more about their offerings and register for the online auction here. To place bids directly, email [email protected], or phone 210-440-4404. @roundtopauction.