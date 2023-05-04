It was a chilly start for the Spring 2023 Round Top Antiques + Design Show, but The Halles and Country Properties Group created a warm welcome for its venue partners and invited guests with music, food, drinks and treats to celebrate the launch of the show. 

Sarah Johnson welcomed party goers with original Western acoustic tunes as The Halles’ new dining partner Country Sunshine served up samples from its full menu, including portions of its famous burgers, baskets of fries, pulled pork tacos, shrimp rolls, crispy rice salad and fried Brussels sprouts. 

My Drink Bomb rolled into town for the occasion in its mobile VW van dubbed “Bella the Bomb Bus” to pour fun, fizzy cocktails for all with a shot (or two) of DASH Vodka

IMG_4761
1
3

My Drink Bomb’s Bella the Bomb Bus stopped by The Halles to help launch the spring show

IMG_4723
2
3

Sarah Johnson

IMG_4666
3
3

Crave cupcakes

To top it all off, Houston-based Crave provided a generous supply of its signature cupcakes and an assortment of scrumptious baked goods.

Spotted kicking off the show in style: Carla Michalka, Kathy Brown, Lauren Wills of Wills Design Associates, Yvette and James Webb, John and Laurie Lowery of Humble Donkey Studio and Lower48, Richard and Janet Schmidt of Richard Schmidt Jewelry Design and Simple Rags in Round Top Village, Mark and Katrina Elvig, Libby Corneau of Libby’s Kitchen and Studio, Linda Plant and Tim Grimes of Sotheby’s International Realty, Cheryl Long of Pure West, Peyton Foster, Chloe Di Leo of My Drink Bomb and Chloe Di Leo Jewelry, Daniela Pinedo and Paloma Pinedo of Cisco Home, Curtis Anne Davis of The Arbors, Jerry and Joan Herring of Red and White Gallery, and Lori and Kevin Dunne .

IMG_4689-1
1
23

Douglas Sommer Annie Miranda-Sommer, Mary Hoang-Do (photo by Jordan Geibel)

IMG_4709
2
23

Laurie and John Lowery (photo by Jordan Geibel)

IMG_4681
3
23

Dick Wills, Lauren Wills (photo by Jordan Geibel)

IMG_4743
4
23

Linda Plant, Tim Grimes (photo by Jordan Geibel)

IMG_4716
5
23

Richard and Janet Schmidt (photo by Jordan Geibel)

IMG_4768
6
23

Daniela Pinedo, Paloma Pinedo and Paloma (photo by Jordan Geibel)

IMG_4726
7
23

Libby Corneau, Tyler Schmidt (photo by Jordan Geibel)

IMG_4729
8
23

Gretchen Von Rochow, Jessica Capone (photo by Jordan Geibel)

IMG_4733
9
23

Ryan and Courtney Birdsong, Angela and Derrick Dees (photo by Jordan Geibel)

IMG_4752
10
23

John David Robbins, Bryan Beene (photo by Jordan Geibel)

IMG_4748
11
23

Cari Goeke (center) with Southern District Properties and Koze Rentals and friends (photo by Jordan Geibel)

IMG_4758
12
23

Cheryl Long, Kenneth Ott (photo by Jordan Geibel)

IMG_4774
13
23

Christine McBride, Clayton Wright, Heidi Hansen (photo by Jordan Geibel)

IMG_4782
14
23

DJ Kaydee (right) and friend (photo by Jordan Geibel)

IMG_4778
15
23

Paloma Pinedo, Matt Hart (photo by Jordan Geibel)

IMG_4797
16
23

Jerry and Joan Herring, Lori and Kevin Dunne (photo by Jordan Geibel)

IMG_4789
17
23

Toni Finger, Walter Finger, Susan Boss, Art Fletcher, Mike Reynolds, DK Reynolds (photo by Jordan Geibel)

IMG_4786
18
23

Linda Plant, Casey Thumann (photo by Jordan Geibel)

IMG_4792
19
23

Curtis Anne Davis and The Arbors crew (photo by Jordan Geibel)

IMG_4694
20
23

Mark and Katrina Elvig (photo by Jordan Geibel)

IMG_4700
21
23

Marinne Miller and Audrey Bui (photo by Jordan Geibel)

IMG_4714-2
22
23

Tyler Lauw and Brandon Kafarela (photo by Jordan Geibel)

IMG_4696
23
23

Michelle Dao and Vivian Leba (photo by Jordan Geibel)