It was a chilly start for the Spring 2023 Round Top Antiques + Design Show, but The Halles and Country Properties Group created a warm welcome for its venue partners and invited guests with music, food, drinks and treats to celebrate the launch of the show.

Sarah Johnson welcomed party goers with original Western acoustic tunes as The Halles’ new dining partner Country Sunshine served up samples from its full menu, including portions of its famous burgers, baskets of fries, pulled pork tacos, shrimp rolls, crispy rice salad and fried Brussels sprouts.

My Drink Bomb rolled into town for the occasion in its mobile VW van dubbed “Bella the Bomb Bus” to pour fun, fizzy cocktails for all with a shot (or two) of DASH Vodka.

1 3 My Drink Bomb’s Bella the Bomb Bus stopped by The Halles to help launch the spring show 2 3 Sarah Johnson 3 3 Crave cupcakes

To top it all off, Houston-based Crave provided a generous supply of its signature cupcakes and an assortment of scrumptious baked goods.

Spotted kicking off the show in style: Carla Michalka, Kathy Brown, Lauren Wills of Wills Design Associates, Yvette and James Webb, John and Laurie Lowery of Humble Donkey Studio and Lower48, Richard and Janet Schmidt of Richard Schmidt Jewelry Design and Simple Rags in Round Top Village, Mark and Katrina Elvig, Libby Corneau of Libby’s Kitchen and Studio, Linda Plant and Tim Grimes of Sotheby’s International Realty, Cheryl Long of Pure West, Peyton Foster, Chloe Di Leo of My Drink Bomb and Chloe Di Leo Jewelry, Daniela Pinedo and Paloma Pinedo of Cisco Home, Curtis Anne Davis of The Arbors, Jerry and Joan Herring of Red and White Gallery, and Lori and Kevin Dunne .