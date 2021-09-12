Vincent Peach Fine Jewelry is a destination all its own. Its high-end, equestrian inspired jewelry is one of a kind. With a flagship store in Nashville and two showrooms in Round Top, the line is carried in 150 stores dotted from coast to coast. Even in Hawaii, Puerto Rico and Mexico.

Vincent Peach is carried in at least nine jewelers around the state of Texas, including M.L. Leddy’s in Fort Worth and Deutsch Fine Jewelry in Houston, but when in Round Top you’ll find it located inside Market Hill and at Zapp Hall.

“We debuted Vincent Peach Fine Jewelry in Round Top 14 years ago — so we are happy to have our two seasonal locations there, one in Market Hill, the other at Zapp Hall,” co-owner Michelle Garcia tells RoundTop.com.

Vincent Peach boasts a growing list of celebrity clients, including Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, Alice Cooper, Steven Tyler, Taylor Swift and Miranda Lambert.

Like many Vincent Peach designs, these bracelets are made for layering.

Specializing in fine South Sea pearls, exotic leathers, handcrafted gold, sterling and pave diamond designs, you don’t have to be a horse whisperer to find yourself attracted to these alluring designs. They are both rugged and feminine. Picture chains, bracelets and earrings fitted with equestrian bits, bridles, shackles, stirrups and lariats.

Vincent Peach is all about classic everyday pieces. Better yet, Vincent Peach’s collections are built for layering.

Vincent Peach is a “pearl man” at heart. Here is a Baroque Pearl Drop necklace with pink central pearl.

The brand is also philanthropic at heart. Vincent Peach’s Queen Bee collection benefits the Brett Boyer Foundation, raising awareness for congenital heart defects and funding research to advance treatment options, while spreading the love for the wonderful and capable people living with Down syndrome. The foundation was named in memory of Sadie Brett Boyer.

Vincent Peach also has big plans for Round Top’s upcoming fall antiques show.

Vincent Peach in Round Top



Austin Cocktails Sampling

October 15th and 16th at Vincent Peach Market Hill

This is a shop and sip opportunity with both the national and Austin-based reps for Austin Cocktails scheduled to be on hand.

The new Chain Slider Necklace brings many possibilities.



Royers and Caymus Gourmet Dinner

October 25th at Vincent Peach Zapp Hall

This four course dinner with wine pairings from the Caymus family of wines includes Royer’s famous pie for dessert. Talk about a sweet bonus. The happy hour inside the Vincent Peach Pearl Barn begins at 5 pm with dinner following at 6 pm. Tickets are $120 per person and can be purchased here.



Tour de France Shopping Event

October 26th at Vincent Peach Market Hill

It’s all about enjoying fine French spirits and fine jewelry from 5 pm to 7 pm.

Vincent Peach’s Shackle Infinity Bracelet makes a bold statement.



Caviar and Vodka Reception

October 28th at Vincent Peach Market Hill

This is a chance to shop Vincent Peach designs from 5 pm to 7 pm.

The newest Vincente Peach line is the Gold Equestrian with stunning pops of 14k yellow gold. Co-owners Vincent Peach and Michelle Garcia are all about the dazzle.