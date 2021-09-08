A funky Airstream showed up at Fall Gallery Night in Fort Worth last year. Known as Lottie Mae Lounge, it’s the rare roving pop-up art exhibit, the brainchild of Libby Tilley-Hogg, an art consultant and dealer.

Since it made its debut in Round Top last spring, the shiny gallery on wheels has done a lot of traveling, from Marfa to Austin and other stops in between. It’s about to celebrate its first fabulous year of rambin’.

“We had quite a wild and successful ride launching the mobile art gallery during a pandemic,” Tilley-Hogg tells RoundTop.com. “We had 10 pop ups in five cities, traveling close to 3,000 miles, and donating almost $10,000 to the non-profits in the communities we served.

“I missed the last Fort Worth Spring Gallery Night since I was in Round Top, but will be back at it this fall and I’m beyond thrilled to be hosted at Roy Pope Grocery. I hope everyone will be able to stop by and check out Lottie Mae Lounge ― and these fantastic artists in person.”

If you haven’t stepped inside this roving art gallery yet, your next chance to check it out is right around the corner.

Artwork by Jenny Pace Dupre will be on display inside Lottie Mae Lounge at Fort Worth’s Fall Gallery Night.

It will pop up next at the newly reopened Roy Pope Grocery in conjunction with Fall Gallery Night in Fort Worth, on this Saturday, September 11 and Sunday, September 12. Works on display will include those from Fort Worth-based artist Jenny Pace Dupree and San Antonio-based Katie Pace Halleran (they share the same maiden name, but the artists are not related).

The airstream will not make an appearance at Round Top this fall. But Tilley-Hogg still plans to arrive right on cue with new artworks for antique show visitors to explore. Look for the installations inside Marburger’s Tent Aa6.

“For our Round Top presentation this fall, I will be a vendor at the prestigious Marburger Farm Antique Show from October 26 to 30, showing the work of Butch Anthony, Katie Pace Halleran and Jorge Villarreal,” Tilley-Hogg says.

“So far I’ve worked with 21 different artists. They are artists I personally know and collect.”

Lottie Mae Artist Highlights

BUTCH ANTHONY

Libby Tilley-Hogg will display works from Butch Anthony’s Museum of Wonders.

Butch Anthony is a contemporary, self-taught artist, maker and collector of objects and antiques. He is the creator of the Museum of Wonder, the world’s first drive thru museum in Seale, Alabama. Anthony creates art using various media and techniques, crafting them into true one-of-a-kind masterpieces.

The artist created a specific genre dubbed Intertwangleism (inter – to mix; twangle – a distinctive way of speaking, thinking, behaving and assessing; and ism – a theory). He has even been featured in the television series American Pickers.

KATIE PACE HALLERAN

Katie Pace Hall ethereal circular dreamscapes will also be on view at Round Top.

Drawing inspiration from a Jungian perspective of dream interpretation, Halleran’s paintings often feature the circle as a spiritual tool for reflection, meditation and beauty.

Initially the circle was a direct image from a single dream. But since, the circle has become an expression of the sacred for the artist. Ranging from simple to complex, the circle is omnipresent across cultures and time. From mandalas and rose windows to medicine wheels and the Pantheon.

Pace Halleran’s works of watercolor, gouache and ink on paper connect the infinite with the natural world, reminding us how intricately beautiful and hard it is to be human.

JORGE VILLARREAL

Captivating images by Jorge Villarreal.

Jorge Villarreal is a multidisciplinary artist who has studied architecture, fine arts and art photography. His colorful and thought-provoking images draw you in.

As a first generation Mexican American growing up in McAllen, Villarreal was immersed into two distinct cultures. A sense of in betweenness and not belonging influences his process, and the artist is inspired by his frequent travels between Mexico, Cuba and recently Berlin. His work is guided by this liminal experience and sense of discovery without a singular frame of reference.

Villarreal has exhibited in New York City, San Antonio, Miami, Seoul, Berlin, Paris and Havana. He was awarded a residency at the Künstlerhaus Bethanien and has participated in the New York Foundation for the Arts, Immigrant Artist Mentoring Program. He maintains a studio in San Antonio.

Even without the Lottie Mae Lounge rolling in, Round Top is in for a real treat at Marburger Farm.