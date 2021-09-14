Jasmine Roth is a self-taught builder and designer slash HGTV star and book author who lives and works in Huntington Beach, California. Roth’s hit television shows Hidden Potential, and Help! I Wrecked My House (now in its second season) have a loyal following of do-it-yourselfers, renovation enthusiasts and design lovers.



When Roth is not on the construction site running her residential development company Built Custom Homes, filming for HGTV, or blogging about design, she’s spending quality time with her husband Brett and their 16-month-old daughter Hazel. (Behold Hazel’s adorableness on her Instagram account @hazelrothofficial — we’re big fans.) Jasmine’s new book, House Story, is a step-by-step guide for helping homeowners through the renovation process.



Roth will be signing copies of her new book at The Halles, the events venue turned VIP Lounge, on October 25th from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm, during the Round Top fall antiques show. The event is being co-hosted by The Vintage Round Top for VIP ticket-holders and by invitation only. The Halles has been reimagined as a VIP lounge and chill zone — a first of its kind at the shows. In addition to the most serene meadow view in Round Top (cows included), the VIP pavilion offers lounge seating and table seating, and installations from the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston’s Nurture creating artist in residence Preston Gaines, as well as high-speed Wi-Fi, charging connections, clean and spacious restrooms, a full bar and topnotch food. Get tickets and the chance to attend Jasmine Roth’s book signing here.

We had a chance to chat with Roth about the book and her approach to design in advance of her Round Top visit. Here’s what she had to say:

Your new book, House Story, is a compilation of all the knowledge you have gained in your years as a home builder, renovator and designer. Which chapter do you feel was the most important for you to share with readers?

Jasmine Roth: Oh, that’s easy, chapter one, “Creating Your House Story.” This chapter is all about understanding your own style and then how to use it to create a space that’s truly and undoubtedly yours. It’s the jumping off point for readers to understand that it’s OK to make a house feel unique, to make it function for you and there isn’t a ‘right or wrong’ when it comes to your own design style.

You incorporate a bit of therapy into each episode of Help! I Wrecked My House. Anyone who has been through the building, or renovation process knows that it’s not an easy thing to go through mentally. What are some suggestions you have for homeowners to help them keep their mental health in check throughout a building or renovation project?

JR: It definitely takes a toll, especially when things start to go wrong. My main recommendation — if there is any way for you to move out of your house, away from the construction and dust, you 100 percent need to do that. Don’t try to rough it and live in your house while it’s under construction. Also, however long you think your project is going to take, double it.





Oh, and make a budget and stick to it. That’s probably the hardest to do, but something you’ll never regret. Oh, and one more thing (sorry, there’s so many things I want to share!) put EVERYTHING in writing. It might seem silly at the beginning of the project, but when you get to the end, there’s no way you’ll remember what you agreed on day one.

The pandemic has caused widespread materials and labor shortages, which have resulted in construction delays. Moving past delays, setbacks and disappointments, like discovering your first choice of materials is out of stock can be disheartening. What advice do you have for those navigating home building and renovation in this environment?

JR: I don’t mean to suggest that construction is all doom and despair, but for most of us who have been in the construction industry for a long time, the current construction landscape, while challenging, isn’t anything new. Inevitably, all projects will have setbacks – and it’s how you deal with those setbacks and disappointments that truly define your success.





I tell my team all the time, ‘If it was easy, everyone would do it’ and trust me, it’s not easy. That said, I also know the feeling, especially as a Type A Virgo. When my perfect plan starts to unravel, it feels like the end of the world. I’m here to tell you that some of my best designs, my most unique projects and more innovative solutions have been born out of necessity. I promise you that there’s always a solution and it might not be your first choice but being flexible and pivoting quickly is what will keep you sane in the construction world.

Jasmine Roth’s new book is now available for pre-order

Faced with labor shortages and being homebound, a lot of folks are engaging in DIY projects. In your opinion, what projects are best for homeowners to tackle and when is it time to call, or wait for a professional?

JR: Have you seen my show!? This is happening everywhere, and well-intentioned homeowners are getting in way over their heads. DIY: paint, landscaping, some demolition, peel-and-stick wallpaper, cosmetic refreshes. PROS: Everything else. Especially plumbing, gas, electrical. Don’t mess with any of these ever. It’s just not worth it.

Should anyone take decorating advice from a contractor?

JR: Sorry to all my contractor buddies out there, I love you guys, but NOPE. NEVER TAKE DESIGN ADVICE FROM A CONTRACTOR. And here’s why – if you’ve read my book, you would know that going into a project you need to have a defined design style. That design style is what will guide every decision you make throughout your project and in the end help your finished project to feel cohesive and 100 percent yours.





If you start taking advice from random people, there’s no way you’ll keep your design style front and center, and that’s when your project starts to fall off the rails. Stay true to you, don’t be swayed, and I promise you will love the outcome.

You and your husband welcomed baby Hazel in April 2021. Has becoming a parent changed your perspective on decorating and design in any way? Do you discuss designing for children in your book?

JR: Becoming a parent (which has been the best, most life changing experience by the way) has changed everything about my design perspective, and nothing all at the same time. How’s that for an answer!? It changed my design perspective to realize more than ever how important it is to hire a pro when needed and make sure that everything in your house is done right so that it’s safe. What didn’t change is what I already knew. Having ‘a place for everything and everything in its place’ is key when kiddos enter the scene.





Also, taking a hard look at storage solutions and floor plans makes all the difference. I’ve been designing playrooms, nurseries and storage solutions for my clients for years but when it’s for your own family — it’s harder.

As you know, we are lovers of vintage, antiques, salvage and anything unique here in Round Top. What are some of your favorite old, or reused pieces to use in your projects? Do you have a chapter on reuse and/or incorporating vintage and antiques, or salvage in your book?

JR: I’m right there with you. I love vintage. I don’t think there’s a single photo in my book that doesn’t have something vintage in it. Throughout the entire book, I encourage readers to not only source vintage items, but to repurpose and rethink the items that already have. But yes, in chapter eight – “Personalize and DIY’s”, I really encourage readers to embrace vintage items and share some of my favorite ways to incorporate items that are worn, torn, tattered and tell a story.

Have you ever been to Texas, or Round Top Antiques & Design Week? What part of your visit are you looking forward to the most?

RT: I haven’t but I’ve always wanted to. Literally my mother-in-law and I have been dreaming of this for years. To say we’re super fans is an understatement. [I’m not even planning] to pack clothes so I can fill my suitcase with things I find.





I love seeing what creative people do with vintage items and I love the hunt. Whenever I go vintage hunting, my husband always asks what I’m looking for and I tell him ‘I’ll know it when I see it’.

