Exciting events are in the works for 2024 at The Compound, making one of Round Top’s most celebrated antiques and design venues a year-round destination for the arts, shopping, restaurants and entertainment.

The Compound is already known as a must-visit spot for antiques during the thrice yearly antiques shows in January, March and October. The venue boasts the only champagne vending machine in town and some of Round Top’s most well-respected names in antiques and decor. Five large historic barns on the property house a curated selection of dealers each spring and fall, including renowned importer Fickle International.

Now in addition to the Round Top Antiques + Design Shows, visitors can look forward to a new folk art festival to be held annually in June. The Compound’s retail barns will be set up as galleries for prominent folk-art dealers during the event, scheduled for June 7 through June 9.

Visitors enjoying the Spring 2024 Antiques + Design Show at The Compound (Photo by Melinda Ortley)

In July, The Compound will host its eighth annual Round Top Independence Day Spectacular with stunning fireworks, live music and food trucks on the lawn. The event is held amidst several Round Top July 4th traditions including the annual parade.

This winter will bring a second art show and holiday market to The Compound. This November, expect a showing of paintings on canvas and notable sculpture, clay and ceramic artists from Texas and a number of surrounding states.

This December promises to be a magical one at The Compound with the arrival of the Christkindl Market. Modeled after the great holiday markets of Europe, the venue will be set aglow with fairy lights. Crackling fire pits, festive greenery and warm food and drinks will accompany vendors selling handmade ornaments and artisan gifts.

The Compound is located at 2550 S. Texas Highway 237 in Round Top. To learn more about the venue and upcoming events, go here.