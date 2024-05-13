Year-round shopping enclave Round Top Village and seasonal venue Blue Hills at Round Top both announced significant expansion projects that are expected to be complete in time for the Round Top Fall 2024 Antiques + Design Show.

The steel structures that have gone up beside Blue Hills are the start of seven new retail barns. Blue Hills owners the Layne family said the new buildings are being constructed on a 17.8-acre tract adjacent to the original Blue Hills property. Labeled K through Q, the new barns will create an additional 55,000 square feet of vendor space.

Blue Hills is currently a 25-acre complex with retail barns galore and seven more to come.

Blue Hills unveiled the list of dealers that will occupy the new barns at the rapidly expanding venue. Several existing Blue Hills vendors will move into the spaces alongside a fresh batch of dealers. Newbies French Art Deco, Maison Miral, Benton Hayden, Tres Bien Antiques, Two Maisons, Sacred Heart Antiques and Sylvia Serres Fine Art will set up in the new barns this fall. Find the full list of vendors coming this fall, here.

Blue Hills has planned a grand opening party for its opening day on October 5 from 5 – 8 pm. The event is open to the public. The venue will be open through October 19, 2024 for the fall show.

Meanwhile, year-round shopping venue Round Top Village will break ground this month on a remodel and expansion of its campus. The project will bring forth a restaurant and five new vendor spaces.

According to owner Brian Keith, a new building will be constructed behind Richard Schmidt Jewelry and Simple Rags to house the new additions, and the Bella’s Candles building will be relocated to a different spot on the property. The former Bella’s location will become a wide entrance with new signage. Find the current list of Round Top Village vendors and stay up-to-date on the project, here.

Rendering of renovations and additions to Round Top Village.

In other expansion news, Jolie Helms of Sapana let us in on plans for her year-round shop in Henkel Square Market. Helms is swapping spaces with building mate Southern Beasts in a move that will provide more space for her vast selection of imported kantha quilt coats and imported accessories. Helms has enlisted designer Lauren Wills for the redesign of the new shop space. Details of the shop zhush are hush-hush for now, but Sapana fans are in for a pleasant surprise when they return to the space inside the Mill & Live Oak Building this fall.

Round Top Village, Sapana, and Southern Beasts will be open weekends year-round as per usual during the remodels. Stay tuned to their social media accounts linked in the article for updates.