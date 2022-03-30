This article is promoted/partner content and is not produced by the editorial staff.

Tom Johnson launched the popular e-commerce website Ruby Lane in 1998. While most other similar platforms are either public or managed by venture capital by now, Ruby Lane is still quite unique. It’s earned its sterling reputation as a sole-proprietorship.

This ownership structure has empowered Ruby Lane to build not only a solid seller base, but also a loyal audience. It seems people in the market for antiques and collectibles still prefer doing business online the old fashioned way. With someone you can trust.

Buyers come to the world’s largest curated marketplace because they can find items quickly, but they return again and again because of the service and reliability they enjoy at Ruby Lane. Maybe that’s why it’s been voted the most trusted marketplace over several years. The site draws more than 1.7 million international visitors each month.

Where else can you reach that many buyers? Where else can you find just what you’re looking to collect?

Find rare artworks like “Exit with Light” Artography Wall Sculpture by Pasqual Bettio.

You’ll find unexpected art treasures at Ruby Lane like this Artography Wall Sculpture titled “Exit with Light” by Pasqual Bettio. The abstract, mixed-media work is up for sale for $36,000.

Shoppers are often awestruck by the selection at Ruby Lane. Let’s say you are hunting Victorian jewelry, it’s only a keystroke away. Or perhaps you have a very specific antique or collectible in mind, like French glass, or Native American textiles, or horse racing collectibles. Or memorabilia as unique as a pair of Edwardian Era estate gold cufflinks.

Yes, you’ll find all those at Ruby Lane.

18th Century Italian gilded jardinière with stones and faces.

You can also find a myriad of Texas dealers on the site, like Meekins Antiques out of Dallas with its selection of one-of-kind Italian, French and English antiques. Perhaps your terrace or patio room could benefit from some serious history, like an 18th century Italian gilded jardinière with stones and faces.

Then there is this vintage 1987 gold nugget ring with two diamonds set in 14-karat yellow gold in the shape of Texas. The diamonds highlight both Dallas and Houston. Nothing says “Everything’s Bigger In Texas” quite like it.

State of Texas gold and diamond nugget ring, highlighting Dallas and Houston.

Or perhaps you are a watch fanatic in search of a specific timepiece to add to your collection, like this Breitling Navitimer 1461 Limited Edition, with its triple calendar chronograph wristwatch design and moon phase indicator. It’s brand new, never worn and comes with all its Breitling documentation. For $7,900, it can be yours.

Breitling Navitimer 1461 Limited Edition – is every horologists dream.

Looking for museum quality antiques, like this rare pair of Bohemian carved and painted wood angels, or putti in flight? The charming 17th and 18th century figures were probably crafted to adorn a German cathedral. They would be an elegant addition to any home.

These polychromed wood Baroque Bohemian angels once adorned a cathedral. Now, you can get them at Rudy Lane.

No matter what you are looking for, you’ll be amazed at the selection on display at Ruby Lane. It’s an ever-changing marketplace, connecting buyers and sellers of fine and rare objects, artworks and collectibles. What will you find at Ruby Lane?

A world of wonders and more than likely, whatever you’re looking for. And sometimes treasures that you didn’t even know existed.

