Consider this your engraved invitation to join the most fashion-forward brands for a first of its kind, special shopping retreat. This Monday, March 28th from 12 pm to 5 pm, the grounds of a family farm in Round Top will become an upscale outpost like none other.

Get ready for Fashion in the Fields.

“This is our first year, hosting this fun event at Round Top,” says fashion designer Hunter Bell of Hunter Bell NYC. “We’ve collected a group of fabulous vendors and like-minded brands to showcase under the oaks at Dog Trot Farm during the day on Monday, March 28. And it’s open to the public.”

There will be hay rides on the lawn, music to shop by and special ranch waters from Tequila 512 that feature its triple-distilled 100-percent agave spirits.

Snag the look -Claudia Top, Floral Stripe, Fallon Skirt, and Multi Circle styles, fresh from Hunter Bell’s Spring 2022 collection.

Other vendors set for Fashion in the Fields include Lick It Salts, Amarillo’s own Bruegel Salsa and small batch, all-natural ACASA Margarita Mix. Southern Crust Bakery is also making the trip from Dallas to join in the fun.

Trendsetting Freya Hats — co-host Linsay Radcliffe’s company — will be on site with a wide range of globally-sourced hat styles like the Gardenia with its wide brim and a straw Panama silhouette. Fashion designer Hunter Bell is bringing her casual line filled with statement dressing must-haves.

While you can always find handmade jewelry designs from Mignonne Gavigan at Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman, this is a chance to get up close and personal with the dynamo called Maggie herself. Of course, spring and summer absolutely require a fashionable pair of shades ― the kind you build your outfit around, the kind you’ll find from Transparent Sunglasses.

The fashion event of the season at Dog Trot Farms, featuring Transparent Sunglasses’ classic Janis to style your summer dreams.

These fields will be full of fabulous fashionistas. Fraulein Boot Company will have shoppers two-stepping in style. MIRTH is bringing its stylish caftans and so much more. Hanna Henson Art, which specializes in watercolor, calligraphy and hand-lettering, will be on hand. So will De Petra Art Jewelry, out of Houston.

Fashion in the Fields Rocks

Live acoustic guitar from Caroline Hale and more music from Gavin Story will serenade shoppers as they browse during this Round Top Spring Antiques Show Monday, adding to the festive atmosphere of a fashionable afternoon.

“We are excited to have our first annual event in Round Top with such great brands participating, alongside our fabulous host committee,” Bell tells RoundTop.com.

It’s not only a chance to shop some of top brands on the lawn of a quintessential Texas farm. It’s your personal invitation to chill out and enjoy a ranch water with the designers and trendsetters themselves.

The address of Dog Trot Farm is 2212 FM 1291 West. You’ll find the farm located about two miles down FM 1291 when you turn off of Highway 237.

Only in Round Top, do such chic things pop-up in the middle of the Texas countryside.