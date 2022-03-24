The annual PaperCity Round Top Kick-Off party hosted by the Massey family returned this year after a two-year COVID hiatus. But this year Round Top Magazine and Round Top Antiques + Design Show Guide joined the lineup. The Grove in charming Henkel Square Market was the place to be, as 250 show-goers, merchants and towns people celebrated the Spring 2022 Antiques & Design Show, hosted by Round Top First Family Mayor Mark and Kasey Massey, Susan and Fred Massey, and Owen and Sofia Massey; Round Top Antiques & Design Center and Henkel Square.

Balmy weather blessed the outdoor cocktails and crawfish evening, with Bo’s Boil-N Geaux out of New Orleans supplying plentiful crawfish, shrimp and sausage in the traditional boil, which boasted crawfish the size of small lobsters.

Several guests were celebrating their first spring show as Round Top business owners. Clemencia Larimore of art and entertaining outpost Tre for the Gathering (which recently opened in Minden Square) Greg Fourticq and John Cone, whose highly anticipated Red Antler Bungalows are hosting their first overnight guests this season. Shane and Kristine Brown of Big Daddy’s Antiques and Marla Hurley of Modern Marla boutique were also among the fresh new local businesses there to revel with the Round Top hive.

1 32 Jordan, Clemencia and Bella Larimore. Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman 2 32 Shane and Kristine Brown. Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman 3 32 Laurie and John Lowery. Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman 4 32 Michelle Garcia, Vincent Peach and Kim Rolland. Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman 5 32 Richard Schmidt, Bella Larimore and Janet Schmidt. Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman 6 32 Linda Plant, Tim Grimes. Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman 7 32 Greg Fourticq, Michael Mandola, John Cone. Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman 8 32 Joan Herring, Andrea Riebeling, Peg Richardson. Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman 9 32 Jerry Herring, James Dick, Frank Johnston. Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman 10 32 Mayor Mark and Kasey Massey, Susan and Fred Massey, Owen and Sofia Massey. Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman 11 32 Kevin and Lori Dunne, Joan and Jerry Herring, Wendy and Cade Burks. Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman 12 32 It’s a long ride from NYC. Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman 13 32 Star guest: Frankly Organic Vodka 14 32 Sponsor: Still Austin Whiskey. Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman 15 32 Danielle Traylor, Kerry Kirk. Photo by Jordan Geibel 16 32 Huan Bui, Andy Do, Joey Najera and Charles Rutt. 17 32 Father Bill Miller, Sandy Miller, Christine and Joey McGee 18 32 Chris Hallman and Don Jones 19 32 Marla Hurly, Patrick Hurly 20 32 Jordan Geibel and Ben Kastleman 21 32 Acoustic set by Sophia Johnson was the perfect soundtrack for the evening. 22 32 Jim and Dabney Pierce. Photo by Jordan Geibel 23 32 Alex and Melissa Epley. Photo by Jordan Geibel 24 32 Brian Sanderson and Sarah Miller. Photo by Jordan Geibel 25 32 Donette and Jeff Maley. Photo by Jordan Geibel 26 32 Tom and Debi Etheridge. Photo by Jordan Geibel 27 32 Cindy Najera, Kelly Bui, Frances Chenne. Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman 28 32 Hannah Swiggard, William Finnor 29 32 Doniphan Moore, Zoe Bonnette 30 32 Candice Cowin, Tina Zulu. Photo by Jordan Geibel 31 32 Denise Jacobs and Sandy Miller. Photo by Jordan Geibel 32 32 Henkel Square magic: guests gathered for crawfish and conversation at the Spring 2022 Antiques & Design Show Kickoff Party. Photo courtesy of Henkel Square, by Natalie Lacy Lange

In the crowd, The Compound’s Kathy and Frank Johnston, Curtis Ann Davis of The Arbors, and jewelers Vincent Peach and Richard and Janet Schmidt, realtors Linda Plant and Andrea Riebeling, Red and White Gallery owners Joan and Jerry Herring, whose Fayetteville Community Center Theater project will break ground this fall, was spotted with Festival Hill founder James Dick. In from Dallas, Doniphan Moore and Zoe Bonnette; as well as Michael Mandola, Reverend Bill Miller and Sandy Miller, Hannah Swiggard, Daniel Ortiz, William Finnorn, Richard and Kim Rolland, Wendy and Cade Burks, Laurie and John Lowery, Meghan Horne and Denise Jacobs.