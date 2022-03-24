Kicking Off the Round Top Spring Shows in Henkel Square
The annual PaperCity Round Top Kick-Off party hosted by the Massey family returned this year after a two-year COVID hiatus. But this year Round Top Magazine and Round Top Antiques + Design Show Guide joined the lineup. The Grove in charming Henkel Square Market was the place to be, as 250 show-goers, merchants and towns people celebrated the Spring 2022 Antiques & Design Show, hosted by Round Top First Family Mayor Mark and Kasey Massey, Susan and Fred Massey, and Owen and Sofia Massey; Round Top Antiques & Design Center and Henkel Square.
Balmy weather blessed the outdoor cocktails and crawfish evening, with Bo’s Boil-N Geaux out of New Orleans supplying plentiful crawfish, shrimp and sausage in the traditional boil, which boasted crawfish the size of small lobsters.
Several guests were celebrating their first spring show as Round Top business owners. Clemencia Larimore of art and entertaining outpost Tre for the Gathering (which recently opened in Minden Square) Greg Fourticq and John Cone, whose highly anticipated Red Antler Bungalows are hosting their first overnight guests this season. Shane and Kristine Brown of Big Daddy’s Antiques and Marla Hurley of Modern Marla boutique were also among the fresh new local businesses there to revel with the Round Top hive.
In the crowd, The Compound’s Kathy and Frank Johnston, Curtis Ann Davis of The Arbors, and jewelers Vincent Peach and Richard and Janet Schmidt, realtors Linda Plant and Andrea Riebeling, Red and White Gallery owners Joan and Jerry Herring, whose Fayetteville Community Center Theater project will break ground this fall, was spotted with Festival Hill founder James Dick. In from Dallas, Doniphan Moore and Zoe Bonnette; as well as Michael Mandola, Reverend Bill Miller and Sandy Miller, Hannah Swiggard, Daniel Ortiz, William Finnorn, Richard and Kim Rolland, Wendy and Cade Burks, Laurie and John Lowery, Meghan Horne and Denise Jacobs.
