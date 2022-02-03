Red Alert: Über-chic guest houses have arrived in Round Top. On the eastern edge of town near Festival Hill, on the banks of Boggy Branch Creek, sit 2.6 gorgeous acres that John Cone and Greg Fourticq have transformed into Red Antler Bungalows — new guest lodging now booking for the 2022 Round Top antique shows.

Three two-bedroom, two-bath poolside cabanas, each with fireplace, king-size bed, full kitchen, washer/dryer, dining and living area, and screened-in porch are currently available. The exteriors are awash in dramatic black, with red doors and red antlers. But each interior is unique, filled with high design and good art. Imagine Knoll dining chairs, a polished chrome wet bar, and Kurt Markus photography, One bungalow is swathed in chinoiserie, with lacquered green dining chairs and Harrison Howard art.

Walking paths, a firepit and a glamorous round pool with multiple lounge areas have us thinking Beverly Hills Hotel Bungalows in the country. Reservations are being accepted now for the Spring 2022 Antiques Show.

Red Antler Bungalows, 125–137 Gretchen’s Way, Round Top, i[email protected].