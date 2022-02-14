The Round Top community welcomed newcomers Clemencia Larimore and Michelle Gallagher of Tré for the Gathering with open arms at a sweet grand opening celebration held at the shop’s new permanent location inside a charming restored cottage in Minden Square.

Twinkling lights and a garland of billowing gold and white balloons prepared by The Rally Nuns (also known as the Dominican Sisters of Mary Immaculate Province) welcomed a bevy of guests. Including Round Top royalty Mayor Mark and Kasey Massey; business owners Kathy and Frank Johnston of The Compound; Cathy Mitchell of the Round Top Antiques & Design Center; Gloria and Patrice Watine of Jardin de France; Melissa Ellis of Tutu & Lilli and The Store (among others); John Sughrue of Marburger Farm; and Susanne Maida of Block Seventeen. To name just a few of the local entrepreneurs in attendance.

1 8 Kathy and Frank Johnston, Clemencia Larimore. 2 8 Gloria and Patrice Watine 3 8 Marty Lord, Nancy Boland and Megan Daoust. 4 8 Cathy Mitchell and Jim Kastleman. 5 8 Clemencia Larimore, Kasey & Mayor Mark Massey. 6 8 Vanessa Ehring, Debbie Guinn, Susanne Maida, Dannette Scheffler and Aimee Dotson. 7 8 John Sughrue and Zuzanna Kastleman. 8 8 Melissa Ellis and Meredith Hadaway.

Family and friends of Larimore and Gallagher also turned up in support of the business partners, even pitching in to serve drinks and food. Much of which was catered by Minden Square neighbor Round Top Brewing. Fried plantains paired with ají from Larimore’s native Colombia were featured in addition to charcuterie, prosciutto wrapped dates and a wonderfully warming mushroom soup topped with locally made parsley oil. A beautiful selection of wines and bubbles flowed from the outdoor bar, where cocktail tables were beset with fresh flowers and candles.

“The basis of starting Tré all stemmed from our passion of sharing hospitality and functional art pieces,” Gallagher notes. “When you take a leap of faith, as we did in opening our gallery, you hope for the best and look for signs of confirmation. This joyful event was the clearest possible sign we could receive that we did the right thing.

“We are so humbly grateful for the incredible outpouring of love and support by not only our amazing Round Top community, including friends and fellow vendors, but also from new and longtime friends and family from far and near who joined us for our grand opening. It truly was beyond our wildest expectations.”

1 2 Made with love: family members created elegant charcuterie cups, displayed on a signature tray designed by Clemencia Larimore. 2 2 Catered by the neighbor: Gloria Watine selects from the buffet catered by Round Top Brewing.

Tré founder and artist Larimore and longtime friend and business partner Gallagher had operated solely as an online and pop-up business prior to deciding to open a brick-and-mortar gallery in Round Top last fall. Tré has been showing its rotating collection of elegant, artful offerings at beloved Round Top venue The Arbors for four seasons, and Larimore is a part-time resident of the community.

“When we were approached by (Minden Square developer) Mark Massey last fall, we were not thinking about opening a store front,” Gallagher tells RoundTop.com. “However, after much thought and debate, we agreed that what is going on in Round Top, with the vast growth and expansion, made the offer an opportunity we couldn’t pass up.”

Among the many artists featured by Tré is Larimore’s own selection of limited edition gicleé printed trays. The multi-use trays feature designs sourced from intricately patterned fabric molas, which are produced by the Cuna Indians in Larimore’s native Colombia. The new gallery can be found tucked into a historic cottage that shares space with linen wear authority MimiBella, next door to Round Top Brewing and Lollitop Sweetshop.