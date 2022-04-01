If you’re looking to usher in the spring season by changing out the textiles throughout your home, there’s no better place than Round Top for finding fresh fabrics. Though by no means exhaustive, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best places to pick up fabrics, bedding and pillows — both during the antique shows and year-round.

This is the Silk Road of Round Top.

COURTNEY BARTON

Located in the Round Top Village shopping center at 603 N. Washington Street, Courtney Barton features bedding, linens and pillows with custom designed textiles created by owner Courtney Barton. The patterns on Barton’s heirloom quality fabrics are inspired by her years living abroad in Asia and are block printed in Rajasthan, India. Mix and match to your heart’s content at Barton’s welcoming location, which also offers a variety of unique home decor pieces and a curated selection of lifestyle products.

Courtney Barton’s Round Top location is open weekends year-round. Visit shopcourtneybarton.com to buy and follow along @shopcourtneybarton.

JUNK GYPSY

Famous Junk Gypsy duo Aime and Jolie Sikes have brought their signature country style to a bedding line. Sweet dreams are assured with fluffy all-white basics, Native American-themed pillowcases and blankets used at the Junk Gypsy’s Wander Inn hotel, and painterly pieces in soft pastels.

You can shop Junk Gypsy bedding year-round at the sisters’ Round Top retail store and at gypsyville.com. Follow along to be tipped off about new releases from the line @junkgypsy.

Junk Gypsy’s whimsical bedding line. (Photo courtesy of Junk Gypsy)

MARBURGER FARM

Machtolff’s Mercantile

Carolyn and Richard Machtolff have been bringing stacks of antique homespun cotton fabrics and grain sacks to the Marburger Farm Antiques Show for 22 years. Their space in Tent A is often piled above head height with pillows of all sizes in plain, nubby cottons, the more common red or blue stripe cotton, and other rare colorways you won’t find any place else.

Yardage is available via larger pieces including authentic chuckwagon covers. Available seasonally only at Marburger Farm.

1 3 Machtolff’s homespun grainsack pillows in a rare neutral colorway. (Photo by Candice Cowin) 2 3 Antique Native American blankets from James Compton. (Photo by Candice Cowin) 3 3 A sampling of PFAU’s eclectic collection of fabrics. (Photo by Candice Cowin)

James Compton Gallery

James Compton of Santa Fe, New Mexico brings his collection of historic Native American blankets woven by Navajo, Pueblo and Rio Grande tribes to Marburger’s Dance Hall building. Truly special pieces from the late 18th to 19th centuries can be found. They are perfect to display on walls, drape over the back of a sofa, use as bed cover, or fold on the foot of the bed.

According to Compton, they can also be sewn onto a fabric frame and turned into framed art. Available seasonally at Marburger, or find these fine blankets and other Native American art at jamescomptongallery.com. Follow along @jamie.compton.

Other spots to shop textiles at Marburger include PFAU in Tent A, Sophie’s Bazaar and SilkRoad Handicrafts Inc in Tent B and Antevasins in Tent D.

THE ARBORS

Shelia’s Fine Fabrics

Shelia Pemberton has been a dealer at The Arbors for nearly 20 years. Her expansive space is filled from wall to wall with bolts of designer fabrics, piles of buttery leather and boxes filled to overflowing with luxurious, ready-made custom pillows. Fabric expert Pemberton stands ready to measure and cut fabrics to your specifications at her table. We could spend hours here. Visit @sheliasfinepillows.

1 2 One of several pillow piles at Shelia’s Fine Fabrics. (Photo by Candice Cowin) 2 2 Color explosion: A small sample of the offerings from Karma Living. (Photo courtesy of Karma Living)

Karma Living

If bold color and happy themes are your cup of tea, you can find them in fabric form at Karma Living. The East Coast-based company doesn’t just import. It designs, develops, produces and distributes handcrafted products from all over the world. Find pillows, blankets, tea towels, wall hangings – even hand-woven fabric belts and more

Shop them at The Arbors and The Venue during show times, or any time at karmalivingshop.com.

BLUE HILLS

25 Mackenzie Lane

Located at the northern tip of the rapidly expanding Blue Hills venue, this one-stop shop for traditional bedding and pillows is a godsend for designers and decorators. After searching online for months for a good old-fashioned toile fabric, I found it at 25 Mackenzie Lane last fall, and ordered two custom sized throw pillows on the spot. A couple of weeks later they were on my doorstep.

Speaking of makeovers, 25 Mackenzie Lane’s custom pillow headboards are a sensation. Simply choose a fabric from their expansive line, and they will create a custom-sized headboard pillow to slip over your existing headboard. Et voilà – you have a new bed.

Don’t have time to futz with custom? Complete coordinated bedding looks and shelves stacked to the rafters with custom throw pillows in luxury fabrics are available for the taking. Available during show times only, unless you visit 25 Mackenzie Lane’s flagship store in High Point, North Carolina. Shop online at 25mackenzielane.com and follow along @25mackenzielane for info on pop-ups.

25 Mackenzie Lane’s space at Blue Hills. (Photo courtesy of 25 Mackenzie Lane)

CISCO VILLAGE

The Fabric Merchant & Co.

When only the best will do, California-based vendor Irene Salas uses a variety of linen, silk and vintage lace sourced from all over the world and printed with eco-friendly dyes to create table coverings, pillows, bedding and aprons. Custom orders are welcomed. Currently available seasonally at Cisco Village, or shop thefabricmerchantco.com and follow @isalas59.

Vivenda

Fine hotel quality basics for the bed including bedding, pillow inserts and coverlets and shams made in Mexico. From basics to modern designs. Shop seasonally at Cisco Village. Shop online at vivenda.mx, or follow at @vivendamx.

RUMMEL SQUARE

Via Vandi

Vandi Hodges has added a line of pillows featuring antique Peruvian fabrics in punch-colored geometric designs that lend themselves perfectly to the juicy, saturated colors of her jewelry and kimono lines. Stop by her shop in Rummel Square across from Prost Wine Bar on weekends year-round, or her satellite shop in Cisco Village during the shows to get these limited edition, one-of-a-kind pops of color, perfect for punching up your sofa, bed, or favorite chair.

For more offerings shop viavandi.com, or find Hodges on Instagram @viavandi.

Peruvian pillows at Via Vandi (Photo courtesy of Vandi Hodges)

BADER RANCH

Madame de la Maison

Table linens suited for the finest French chateaux can be yours for purchase or for rent from this Nigerian born Parisian vendor. A Bader Ranch staple, the brand features the softest washed 100 percent European linen tablecloths, runners, napkins and pillows in kaleidoscope of colors reminiscent of the French countryside. Further impress your guests with antique china and cutlery. They are also available for purchase or rent for your soirées.

Available in Round Top during show seasons only, or at madmamedelamaison.com and @madamedelamaison.

Fine French table linens from Madame de la Maison at Bader Ranch. (Photo by Candice Cowin)

EXCESS I & II

Hay There

Christi Hay collects an eclectic mix of vintage textiles and turns them into fun, funky pillows and decor. From needlepoint to silk to regular old cotton blends, the variety and vintage authenticity cannot be beat. Available during show times only at ExCess II, booth 18. Follow along at @haythere_itemsofinterest.

Things… A.T. Roche’s

A sewer’s paradise, this ExCess dealer has an extensive collection of printed vintage fabrics perfect for quilting or making fun, funky clothes. A large assortment of vintage sewing tools is also available, so rustle up a quilting bee, or whip out a vintage Butterick pattern and go to town.