Round Top and environs are more than thrice-yearly antiques shows. New and well-known shops abound. Many Round Top stores are open Wednesdays or Thursdays through Saturdays or Sundays all year long.

Yes, the hours increase during the famed antiques shows. But enjoying a Round Top shopping trip on another weekend is a very different, delightful experience of its own.

Here is your handy guide to Round Top’s year-round shopping:

Bella’s Candles

Beautifully fragranced candles from luxurious oils, hand-poured into unique holders. Having candles poured into your own vessels is an option as well at Bella’s Candles.

609 N. Washington Street, Suite A, Round Top, 210.275.8485, [email protected]_candles.

Cottonseed Trading

At Cottonseed, you’ll find American farmhouse antiques, home furnishings, and inspired accessories.

609 N. Washington Street, Round Top, Instagram @cottonseedtradingcompany.

Courtney Barton Home

Courtney Barton Home

Known for her Dohar blankets and vintage textiles, Courtney Barton Home also stocks vintage finds from around the world, candles, apothecary, books, pillows, lamps, and jewelry. 603 N. Washington Street, Round Top, 832.781.0121, shopcourtneybarton.com, Instagram @courtneybarton

Curate by Stash

Locally produced leather goods, as well as cards, candles, jewelry, and gifts abound at Curate by Stash. Very chic! 111 Bauer Rummel Road, Round Top, 281.212.3929, Instagram @curatebystash.

Dirty Bohemian

Dirty Bohemian is all about hand-stitched shirts and jackets, as well as antiques and vintage finds.

301 S. White Street, Round Top.

Haus Alkire

Owners Julie Haus Alkire and Jason Alkire have expanded their design business beyond New York City to Round Top, stocking their collection of womenswear (Claire Danes is a customer), fine art, and restored antiques. 453 N. Washington Street., Round Top,

979.249.3910, hausalkire.com, Instagram @hausalkire.

Humble Donkey Studio and Lower 40

Humble Donkey Studio and Lower 40 is an art gallery/antiques store in Henkel Square with owner John Lowery’s paintings and a good mix of antiques, vintage road signs, and found objects. 195 Henkel Circle, Round Top, 713.870.9948, [email protected].

Owners, Amie and Jolie Sikes, sit in front of Junk Gypsy

Junk Gypsy

Roadside treasures, decadent decor, and exotic goods for the home await at Junk Gypsy, the home base of HGTV’s favorite sisters Amie and Jolie Sikes. Browse through the Junk Gypsy tees, jewelry, and other charming goods. 1215 S. Texas Highway 237, Round Top, 979.249.5865, Instagram @junkgypsy.