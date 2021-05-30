Your Round Top Shopping Guide: Charming Stores You Need to Know For All Seasons
Yes, the hours increase during the famed antiques shows. But enjoying a Round Top shopping trip on another weekend is a very different, delightful experience of its own.
Round Top and environs are more than thrice-yearly antiques shows. New and well-known shops abound. Many Round Top stores are open Wednesdays or Thursdays through Saturdays or Sundays all year long.
Here is your handy guide to Round Top’s year-round shopping:
Beautifully fragranced candles from luxurious oils, hand-poured into unique holders. Having candles poured into your own vessels is an option as well at Bella’s Candles.
609 N. Washington Street, Suite A, Round Top, 210.275.8485, [email protected]_candles.
At Cottonseed, you’ll find American farmhouse antiques, home furnishings, and inspired accessories.
609 N. Washington Street, Round Top, Instagram @cottonseedtradingcompany.
Known for her Dohar blankets and vintage textiles, Courtney Barton Home also stocks vintage finds from around the world, candles, apothecary, books, pillows, lamps, and jewelry. 603 N. Washington Street, Round Top, 832.781.0121, shopcourtneybarton.com, Instagram @courtneybarton
Locally produced leather goods, as well as cards, candles, jewelry, and gifts abound at Curate by Stash. Very chic! 111 Bauer Rummel Road, Round Top, 281.212.3929, Instagram @curatebystash.
Dirty Bohemian is all about hand-stitched shirts and jackets, as well as antiques and vintage finds.
301 S. White Street, Round Top.
Owners Julie Haus Alkire and Jason Alkire have expanded their design business beyond New York City to Round Top, stocking their collection of womenswear (Claire Danes is a customer), fine art, and restored antiques. 453 N. Washington Street., Round Top,
979.249.3910, hausalkire.com, Instagram @hausalkire.
Humble Donkey Studio and Lower 40 is an art gallery/antiques store in Henkel Square with owner John Lowery’s paintings and a good mix of antiques, vintage road signs, and found objects. 195 Henkel Circle, Round Top, 713.870.9948, [email protected].
Roadside treasures, decadent decor, and exotic goods for the home await at Junk Gypsy, the home base of HGTV’s favorite sisters Amie and Jolie Sikes. Browse through the Junk Gypsy tees, jewelry, and other charming goods. 1215 S. Texas Highway 237, Round Top, 979.249.5865, Instagram @junkgypsy.
An iconic antiques stop on the way into Round Top with 17,000 square feet of vintage and antique goods, Leftovers Antiques is more than worth a visit. 3900 Hwy. 290 W., Brenham, 979.830.8496, leftoversantiques.com.
This vintage bungalow is packed to the rafters with old-fashioned candy — remember candy cigarettes and Bazooka gum? Lollitop Sweetshop also has frozen custard, great baked goods and coffees. 103 West Austin Street, Round Top, 979.249.4299.
Handcrafted, French-inspired jewelry, vintage coins, religious relics and historical medals crafted into unique baubles, as well as items for the home are what you find at Mallory et Cie. 110 Schumann Lane, Round Top, 832.525.6828, Instagram @malloryetcie.
Melissa Ellis Fine Art Gallery is the creative haven where Melissa Ellis shows art she loves as well as clothing from her Tutu & Lilli line and Muse Collective Jewelry. 102 Schumann Lane, 713.557.8478, Instagram @melissaellis_fineart.
Mimibella Linenwear is all about beautiful, comfortable linen tops, dresses and sleepwear in luscious colors. 207 E. Austin Street, Round Top, 979.249.5757, Instagram @mimibellaroundtop.
A stomping ground for collectors with 55,000 square feet of antiques, architectural salvage and vintage goods, Old World Antieks offers a whole world of finds. 5414 W. Texas Hwy. 71, La Grange, 979.639.5195, oldworldantieks.com.
With 21 remarkable antiques art, and decor vendors, air conditioning, restrooms and an on-site restaurant, Paul Michael’s Market Hill is a must-stop. 1542 Texas 237, Round Top, 870.632.0642, paulmichaelcompany.com.
Fresh flowers to pick up or for delivery, as well as gifts for the gardener, foodie and bird-watcher make Petals ‘N’ Lace stand out. 107 N. Washington Street, Fayetteville. 979.378.2229, petalsnlace.fayettevilleplaces.com.
The first liquor store in Round Top, Pop a Top Bottle Shop Too carries a selection of spirits, wine and craft beers. 341 E. Mill Street, Round Top, 979.249.5055.
Owner Cheryl Long’s paintings of Texas landscapes, alongside Western wear and vintage Native American jewelry give Pure Art Gallery its charm. 107 N. Washington Street, Fayetteville, 512.517.2040, [email protected].
A must-stop for collectors, Red & White Gallery exhibitsTexas talents such as iconic landscape master William Anzalone and our lady of clay Pat Johnson, as well as photographer Laura Wilson, who began her career as assistant to Richard Avedon. 102 W. Main Street, Fayetteville, 713.824.9433, redandwhitegallery.com.
Richard Schmidt Jewelry is about handcrafted Texas-inspired silver jewelry studded with turquoise, coral, and brilliant semiprecious stones. 601 N. Washington Street, Round Top, 979.249.6061, [email protected].
Henkel Square is the new home to Round Top Antiques + Design Center — a 6,000-square-foot space with 12 high-profile dealers in antiques, textiles, vintage bath and kitchen, and more. 199 Henkel Circle, Round Top, 979.249.3771.
More than 50 dealers in antiques, art, vintage pieces, and more make Round Top Vintage Market a true market.
1235 N. Texas Highway 237 Round Top, 979.249.5870, [email protected].
Second Market & Company is about antiques and vintage finds, candles, and locally handcrafted pottery. 607 N. Washington Street, Round Top, 979.249.5657.
Simple Rags is where you’ll find womenswear and accessories designed by the Richard Schmidt team.
152 N. Washington Street, La Grange, 979.966.8509, [email protected].
The second location of Brenham’s South Texas Tack, STT Round Top offers boots, jeans, and everything else for the working and weekend horseman and rancher.
106 N. Washington Street., Round Top, 979.249.5999.
Southern Beasts is known for owner Mary Lou Marks’ “taxidermy” made of textiles and embroidery, as well as vintage items. 301 S. White Street, Round Top, 214.632.8042, instagram @southernbeasts.
Seven vintage buildings from area farms have been relocated to the former Merry Christmas Store and bar site. Now The 303 houses Worn & Weathered handmade and vintage clothes, as well as other vintage and antiques stops.
303 N. Washington Street, Round Top, [email protected].
The Farm Loft is a free-spirited boutique with a love for vintage, stocked with boho-chic clothing and funky vintage finds. 306 N. Washington, 512.966.7797, instagram @thefarmloft.
Townsend Provisions is the closest thing to a general store, albeit a very chic one, with home goods, vintage boots, blankets, and much more. 101 Bauer Rummel, Round Top, 512.468.0580, instagram @townsendprovisions.
Tutu & Lilli brings women’s clothing as well as contemporary fine jewelry made from
oxidized sterling and pavé diamonds. 109 Bauer Rummel Road, Round Top, instagram @tutu_and_lilli.
You will find handmade enamel and gemstone accessories, as well as vintage boots, belts, bags, hats and apparel at Wimberly. 205 and 201 N. Live Oak, Round Top,
instagram @wimberlyinc.