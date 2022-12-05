You are passionate about Round Top. We get it. So are we. There is nothing like a shopping adventure in Round Top. But even if you cannot make a trip to the Texas countryside in time for Christmas shopping, there are still fun and fancy items from Round Top shops that are easily within your reach.

Yes, this antiques and design mecca is all in on online shopping too. Here are some great Round Top Christmas present picks:

Royers Round Top Cafe

Why not send a slice of heaven to your nearest and dearest this year? It’s easy to do since Royers is available on Goldbelly, the gourmet food delivery specialists. You’ll find an array of Royers classics like pumpkin, pecan and buttermilk available. All with that tell-tale flaky crust.

The seasonal sensation is the Texas Trash Pie. This is a tasty gift anyone would love to receive, and pies are shipped right to their door.

$39

Royer’s Cafe Texas Trash Pie is filled with caramel, chocolate chips, graham crackers, coconut and pretzels.

The Vintage Round Top

Along with an eclectic collection of European antique finds, The Vintage has rolled out three collections so far, including home decor, bath and body, as well as fabulous textiles. This year you can plant your flag by gifting a Round Top, TX flag to your regular shopping buddies.

Any true Round Top devotee will love this easy-hanging, grommet-topped, hand-torn treasure ― a reminder of epic shopping adventures shared.

$56

The Vintage helps you plant your flag and share fond memories of antiquing adventures with your closest friends.

Courtney Barton

Let the bells ring out this Christmas season at Courtney Barton. This feeding spoon is crafted in mirror-polished stainless steel. It’s also a teether and with its festive bell attached, it makes for nonstop entertainment.

Wrapped in a felt polishing pouch and gifting tube, the Baby Bell Spoon makes an excellent present for the littlest angel on your list. You’ll find at Courtney Baron in Round Top Village, in Houston, or online.

$62

Baby Bell Spoon from Courtney Barton adds a festive and fun touch to feeding time.

Tré For the Gathering

The holidays are a great time to give back, and Tré For The Gathering has partnered with Autism Rescue Angels and Jane Evans Designs to create one-of-a-kind Angel Wing Ornaments and Paperweights to help support teens and adults with autism. The gold winged design is in keeping with the holiday spirit, and shoppers will also receive 10 percent off Tré’s artisan accent bowls with each purchase.

$35 to $58

Autism Rescue Angels ornament by Jane Evans Designs.

Townsend Provisions

You’ll always find something unexpected at Townsend Provisions. From holiday jigsaw puzzles to colorful tea towels and all manner of gifts and accessories, it’s a wonderland to explore. We love this Merry Christmas Hook Pillow featuring a blush pink background, Christmas candy-colored block lettering and a dash of holly. The 8 by 20 pillow has a plush velvet backing.

$48

Festive hook pillow couldn’t be merrier if it tried.

Sapana

These cozy Blanket Coats are all the rage. Each one is a repurposed textile work of art ― beautiful, reversible and hand stitched. They boast lapel collars and pockets too. These coats drape casually, like you’re actually wearing a blanket. In countless patterns, colors and designs they are made from a vintage kantha quilt, fitted with fabric remnants that are layered and bound with a running stitch.

$325

Sapana blanket coats come in a wide range of colors and patterns.

Southern Beasts

Mary Lou Marks’ antique textile taxidermy pieces are coveted by collectors. Each piece is a unique mix of fabrics and trims, sourced from all over the United States. Pieces pop up and sell out fast, so check the inventory often. This sweet Mini-Frenchiel is still available. For now.

A Christmas puppy is a classic gift. This one won’t require paper training.

Ellis Motel

If you’ve been to Round Top, chances are you’ve enjoyed some drinks at Ellis Motel. The atmosphere and cocktails at Round Top’s favorite bar are legendary. Now you can wear your love for the local haunt like a badge of honor.

These Ellis Motel ball caps are fun and fancy. The Ellis Motel Script Hat comes in red, royal blue, black or white camo with gold embroidery.

$36

The Ellis Motel cap in white camo with gold embroidery.

Stash

The new collectors edition totes are exquisite at Stash. With chestnut toned leather straps and base, the unisex Loire in Navy Hair Hide is a weekender with aplomb. It’s a limited edition, hand made luxury they’ll never forget. Useful, stylish and comfortable all at once.

$599

Loire Navy Hair Hide tote makes for one stylish weekend, from Stash.

The White Barn at The Compound

The White Barn is known for its mix of fine European antiques and art, but it also carries a line of imported Italian kitchen sundries online. What could be more universally useful and luxurious than a pretty bottle of Bella Cucina Extra Virgin Olive Oil? It is perfect for home cooks and aspiring chefs alike.

$53

Bella Cucina Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Humble Donkey Studio

Every family has one. The rebel and would be black sheep. But here’s the perfect gift set for the bad ass of your family created and curated by local art, furniture and home accessories outpost Humble Donkey Studio. More clever pieces including tea towels, magnets, stickers, prints of original paintings from artist John Lowery and more are available online.

$70

Humble Donkey Studios designed and printed gift set will lighten a gray mood.

Wimberly, Inc.

This Round Top fashion and jewelry outpost has everything you need to create your look from hats and jewelry to clothing, boots and more. A Gold-Filled Texas Star Beaded Bracelet is a fun way to gift a sparkly piece of Round Top that can be worn year-round. This bracelet comes in three sizes to fit all wrists.

The stars at night, are big and bright at Wimberly Inc.

Junk Gypsy

Remember those ceramic trees from yesteryear? They’re always in style. And with a touch of nostalgia and whimsy, this Vintage Lighted Christmas Tree is in of-the-moment Barbie pink. It stands more than 17 inches tall and is battery operated, making for the perfect holiday decoration. This is a statement piece they will use for years to come.

$88

So get to it. After all, there is nothing like Round Top Christmas shopping. Either in person or online.