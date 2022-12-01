The holiday season is kicking into high gear in Round Top and the surrounding areas beginning this weekend. The December calendar is jam packed with yuletide fun in the form of parades, home tours, Christmas movie screenings, art events, markets and more.

You can load up the family sled and make (reindeer) tracks to Round Top this season to join the holiday fun too. For Christmas in the Texas countryside is a welcoming experience.

THROUGH DECEMBER 17

Small Art Exhibit at Red & White Gallery. Small-scale, gift-sized art for the holidays.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1

5 to 8 pm: 16th Annual Schmeckenfest wassail competition at La Grange town square. Sample more than 29 types of hot cider amid a small-town Christmas festival with music, treats and photos with Santa.

Schmeckenfest 2022 mini-steins are now available at the La Grange Historic Casino Hall.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3

10 am to 7 pm: Jingle Bell Market at the Ant St. Inn Brenham. A Texas tradition. Local vendors will bring crafts and treats to the historic hotel for holiday shopping. Admission is free.

10 am to 4 pm: Holiday art show at ARTS Gorman Gallery in Schulenburg. Through January 28.

The historic Ant Street Inn in downtown Brenham will host its annual Jingle Bell Market

A CLASSIC ROUND TOP CHRISTMAS – WEEKENDS FROM DECEMBER 2 to 23

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2

6 to 8 pm: Town of Round Top Official Holiday Tree Lighting with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Mayor Massey will flip the switch on the town holiday tree in Round Top Square at 100 Main Street. Enjoy music and children’s activities including a letters to Santa station. Hot chocolate and local winery popups will be available too.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3

11 am to 5 pm: Round Top Christmas Home Tour. Hosted by the Round Top Area Historical Society, tour seven beautiful homes, including the restored Round Top Family Library and Rummel Haus. Bites and refreshments will be offered along the way. Tickets are $20 at www.roundtopareahistoricalsociety.weebly.com.



3 to 4:30 pm: Christmas with Houston Masterworks, Rejoice! Vivaldi, Gloria will be performed by Houston Masterworks Chorus at Round Top Festival Institute’s concert hall. Joined by the acapella chorus, Space City Sound. Ends with a candlelit sing-along of Silent Night. For tickets, visit www.FestivalHill.org.

3 to 5 pm: Round Top Family Library Book Walk. Enjoy Christmas music provided by a DJ and complimentary candy canes on the town square. Drinks and cookies will be offered at the courthouse and the library’s staff will be selling its hearty and delicious stew. Get more info here

3 to 7:30 pm: Round Top Lighted Christmas Parade Presented by Mandito’s and Popi Burger. Enjoy holiday fun at the town square and then nab your spot on the parade route with the action starting at 6:45 pm and running from S. White Street at Bauer Rummel to Mill Street, around the Town Square and back down Washington Street/Hwy 237.

The Round Top Lighted Christmas Parade features local floats like this one from Round Top Real Estate.

8 pm: A Classic Christmas Movie Night featuring A Christmas Story. Stay after the Lighted Christmas Parade for movie watching under the stars at the town square. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9

7 to 9 pm: Ugly Christmas Sweater Bingo: Bring your blankets, lawn chairs, snacks and drinks, and come join the holiday fun. Compete for prizes including gift certificates and cash. Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest. A Round Top local winery popup will add to the holiday cheer.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10

4 to 6 pm: Round Top Festival Institute’s The Nutcracker Ballet. This year’s production celebrates the 14th annual performance by Ovation Ballet Company, a youth ballet company in residency at Dancers Workshop in Austin. For tickets visit FestivalHill.org.

The Nutcracker at Festival Hill is a holiday tradition. (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman)

7 to 9 pm: Rockin’ Around Round Top Featuring People’s Choice Band. Get ready for a free outdoor concert featuring Austin’s People’s Choice Band at Round Top’s Town Square. This high-energy dancehall band will belt out a mix of holiday and country hits. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy music under the stars along with a pop-up from one of Round Top’s famous local wineries.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16

7 pm: Blinn College Sounds of the Season Concert in Festival Hill Concert Hall. For more information and tickets, click here.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16

7 to 9 pm: A Lone Star Christmas Bingo at Round Top Town Square. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and compete for prizes including gift certificates and cash. A pop-up saloon presented by Mandito’s and Popi Burger will serve Lone Star beer and margaritas. You can even get the ultimate Texas family holiday photo op with a live longhorn steer.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 17

7 to 9 pm: A Miracle on 34th Street will be screened on the town square. Hot chocolate pop-up. Bring blankets and lawn chairs.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 23

11 am to 1 pm: Photos with the Grinch & Cindy Lou Who . Jingle all the way to the gazebo at Round Top Town Square for holiday photos with your favorite Grinch characters.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10

10 am to 4 pm: Holiday art show at ARTS Ross Gallery in Fayetteville. Through January 7.

10 am to 5 pm: Chappell Hill Garden Club 6th Annual Christmas Home Tour. Tickets are available here.

Noon to 4 pm: Christmas at Winedale Folklife Event. Mid-19th-century reenactments and demonstrations with wagon and hayrides, mini-horse carriages, spinners, weavers, wood carvers, quilters and period music. Admission is free. For more info visit BriscoeCenter.org/visit/winedale.

Noon to 4 pm: The Annual Homes Tour in Fayetteville. Homes and locations to be announced.

3:30 to 5 pm: Texas Christmas Teddy Bear Parade in Downtown Chappell Hill. Meet Santa and enjoy a hot cocoa bar, holiday music, crafts, petting zoo and more.

5 pm: Fayetteville Country Christmas and Lighted Parade. Shopping, dining and caroling on the square. Parade at 6 pm. Crafts and activities for children at ARTS.

6 to 7:30 pm: Annual Christmas Tree Decorating Contest at the Old Firehouse, Fayetteville. Caroling, Santa and a lighted car parade await.

6:30 pm: A Willie Country Christmas Dinner & Dance at Round Top Dance Hall. Catered dinner at 6:45 pm. Performance by The Southern County Line Band with tribute performers Willie, Johnny, and Waylon. Tickets are available at StoneCellarWines.com.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 1

4 pm: Linda Patterson and Friends: Organ Duets in the Edythe Bates Old Chapel at Festival Hill. Tickets at FestivalHill.org.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 7

4 to 7 pm: Red & White Gallery Celebrates a Decade of Showcasing Texas Artists on Fayetteville Historic Square. Featuring works by Laura Wilson, William Anzalone, Pat Johnson, Mary Quiros, Sally Maxwell, Charles Schorre, Jack Unruh, Arthur Meyerson, Susan Budge, Jerry Jeanmard, Andy Dearwater and more.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 14

3 pm: Music from Spain to Stephen Sondheim in Festival Hill Concert Hall. Tickets at FestivalHill.org.

WEDNESDAY to SATURDAY, JANUARY 18 to 21

4 pm: Round Top Festival Institute Historic Estates Collection. Preview party January 18 with early shopping and silent auction. Contact Curtis Ann Davis at (281) 642-6965, [email protected].

THURSDAY to SUNDAY, JANUARY 19 to 22

Round Top Winter Antiques Show. A mini version of the spring and fall antiques and design show, with more than 20 venues. Year-round stores and restaurants will be open for extended hours.