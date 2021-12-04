More than 180 people gathered in Henkel Square for the fifth annual Round Top Lions Club Turkey Trot fundraiser on Thanksgiving Day. Despite high winds and heavy rain, participants cheerfully donned race bibs to run in the 10K, 5K and one mile fun run in support of local youth organizations.

The race is hosted by the Lions Club each year in support of a variety of charitable causes in Fayette County. The Lions Club is a global network of volunteers who serve local communities via independent chapters.

“Our Lions Club members discuss and vote each spring as to which youth organizations will receive proceeds from this fundraising event,” Round Top Lions Club vice president Pam Langford tells RoundTop.com.

“In the past we have supported the Round Top-Carmine Education Foundation, Round Top Family Library (Dolly Parton Imagination Library), Hope Rising, ARTS in Fayetteville, CASA, Mini Horse Helpers and Round Top Festival Institute.”

1 5 Fun run participants race to the finish. 2 5 Gobbling up snacks: hungry racers were offered post-run treats. 3 5 Wild turkey: racers didn’t let the wet weather dampen their spirits. 4 5 Under cover: supporters huddle underneath the covered porch in Henkel Square’s Pop-A-Top Bottle Shop Too. 5 5 Family affair: Turkey Trot participants Mariana, Julieta, Tania, Vicente, Emiliano and Vicente.

The hilly trails that wind through the scenic Round Top countryside are a big draw for running enthusiasts. First and second place awards were provided to the top runners in the 10K and 5K. Now, let’s take a look at this year’s winners:

Men’s 10K

1st Place: Josh Poston; 2nd Place: Christopher Singer

Men’s 5K

1st Place: Brandon Turner; 2nd Place: Gabe Anderson

Women’s 10K

1st Place: Katherine Roy; 2nd Place: Paula Miller

Women’s 5K

1st Place: Alexis Antkowiak; 2nd Place: Kelci Adams

1 3 First place winner of the women’s 10k, Katherine Roy. 2 3 First place winner of the men’s 10K, Josh Poston. 3 3 First place winner of the women’s 5K, Alexis Antkowiak.

The Round Top Lions Club formed in 2017 and currently has 14 members. The group hosts the Turkey Trot each Thanksgiving and sponsors free family movie nights in Henkel Square throughout the year. The next Turkey Trot is scheduled for November 24, 2022 at 8 am in Round Top. Visit Round Top Lions club’s website to learn more and stay up to date on the family movie night schedule.