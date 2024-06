Currently available for sale through Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty Country Properties Group is Estancia de Dias Alegres, i.e. The Ranch of Happy Days. Priced at $5.75 million, this home is quite possibly the most unique property currently on the market in Round Top.

The 2,700-square-foot, three-story glass house sits directly atop a nearly two-acre lake. More window than wall, it’s nearly impossible to find a spot inside the home that doesn’t offer a view of live oaks, water, and rolling green hills characteristic of the Round Top area.

1 9 The impressive exterior of Estancia de Dias Alegres. 2 9 Recreation opportunities abound at Estancia de Dias Alegres. 3 9 Interior living area at Estancia de Dias Alegres. 4 9 The kitchen at Estancia de Dias Alegres is equipped with Wolf appliances. 5 9 Second floor bedroom and living area. 6 9 Second floor living area. 7 9 Guest house at Estancia de Dias Alegres. 8 9 Guest house primary bedroom. 9 9 Guest house bedroom.

This is the quintessential home for entertaining. Guests are welcomed into a comfortable, open space showcasing a kitchen with all the bells and whistles and enough bar and table seating to serve a gourmet, sit-down dinner for 20. A spiral staircase leads to a second floor bedroom and lounge. The third-floor primary bedroom boasts a living area with vaulted ceiling, but still manages to feel cozy perched at the top of this modern, glass masterpiece.

Invite your friends and family to stay at the large guest house, which easily sleeps ten. Keep them endlessly entertained with a floating trampoline, a Jon boat with fishing poles (the lake is stocked with bass and bluegill), a skeet-shooting deck with a professional skeet-shooting machine housed below, and a floating dock that was made for enjoying cocktails at sunset.

All this located within minutes of world class shopping, dining, and entertainment in Round Top. For more information on this and other spectacular properties in Round Top, contact Linda Plant, Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty Country Properties Group, 713.240.5813, [email protected].