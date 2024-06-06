Tara Royer Steele of local pie and treats shop Royers Pie Haven is carrying on the family tradition of bringing people together with food. Steele, who has been quietly hosting charity dinners every Monday night for nearly two years, is aiming to gather even more people around the table by taking her Gather n’ Grace non-profit concept to the next level following a successful fundraiser gala held this spring.

The Gather n’ Grace Gala was held at Fireman’s Park in Brenham, where the charity dinners have been taking place since January of last year. The gala drew 250 guests and raised $50,000 via donations and a live auction. A custom, hand painted Pieman guitar signed by Lyle Lovett was the most coveted item of the night, selling at a final bid of $6,000.

1 8 Gather n’ Grace Gala auction item: Custom Pieman Guitar handprinted by Melissa Neill. 2 8 Gather n’ Grace Gala (photo by Kolton King) 3 8 Gather n’ Grace Gala attendees: Julie Johnson, Haley Ogle, Michelle Ancone, Tori Bryan, Dayna Corlis, Ashley Hartnett, Marisa Harman. 4 8 Brenda Broussard, Coleen Broussard (photo by Kolton King) 5 8 Brooke Capehart, Amber Pitts (photo by Kolton King) 6 8 Wende and Charlie Anderson (photo by Kolton King) 7 8 Tiffany and Tyler Howard (photo by Kolton King) 8 8 Shelby Smith, Reagan Rubach (photo by Kolton King)

Named Ginger Jean, the guitar was emblazoned with cardinals and yellow roses in honor of Steele’s mother, who is also the inspiration behind Monday Night Dinners.

“Monday night family dinners were essential to my mom and family,” says Steele. “Something she always made a priority and included everyone.”

Proceeds from the gala will be used mainly for the Monday Night Dinners that feed 180 – 200 people from all walks of life each week at Fireman’s Park. According to Steele, the dinners will eventually be held in the Gather n’ Grace barn, a multi-use concept she hopes will be up and running by spring 2025.

“Through Monday Night Dinners, we can sit around the table with community members who have become family,” Steele says. “We can pray with them, share in their joys, and hear their needs.”

“We envision [the barn as] a safe space for ministry opportunities,” Steele continues. “A place to host worship, retreats and discipleship classes, weekly bible studies and encouragement groups. We hope to offer counseling services, life skills courses, budgeting and resume building classes, cooking and gardening classes, and to create jobs through an onsite cafe and store, and to provide housing.”

To learn more about Gather n' Grace's mission, or to support the cause, visit here.