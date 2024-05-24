The husband-and-wife team behind local favorite food truck Country Sunshine have revealed plans for a new brick and mortar restaurant on the square in historic downtown Brenham.

Dubbed Danny’s, after co-owner Danny Holle, the spot will serve casual lunch items and an elevated dinner menu created by chef and co-owner Cullen Holle.

The Holles are currently redesigning the 1752-square-foot space, which has been home to several restaurants over the years including Park Street Bakery, Board & Ladle, and TABU. The face of the building is being painted and a new awning will be added to the exterior. On the inside, banquette style seating is being added along two walls and full bar is being built out to create seating for up to 50 guests.

“Lunch will be a fast casual setting with our famous CS burger, along with some new sandwiches and healthy salads,” says Danny.

The Danny’s dinner menu will build on the more sophisticated fare that Cullen experimented with during its recent summer dinner series at The Halles.

1 6 Elevated doesn’t have to mean stuffy. Chef Cullen Holle at work. (Photo by Hora de Azul Photography) 2 6 Dishes at Danny’s will expand on the more sophisticated fare presented at the recent Country Sunshine dinner series at The Halles. (Photo by Hora de Azul) 3 6 Dishes at Danny’s will expand on the more sophisticated fare presented at the recent Country Sunshine dinner series at The Halles. (Photo by Hora de Azul) 4 6 A seasonal cocktail menu will ensure a constant stream of fresh beverage options at Danny’s. (Photo by Hora de Azul) 5 6 Dishes at Danny’s will expand on the more sophisticated fare presented at the recent Country Sunshine dinner series at The Halles. (Photo by Hora de Azul) 6 6 Dishes at Danny’s will expand on the more sophisticated fare presented at the recent Country Sunshine dinner series at The Halles. (Photo by Hora de Azul)

“Dinner will be more elevated with a small menu that includes a handful of seasonally rotating small plates from steak tartare to gnocchi to oysters on the half shell. Expect to find dishes that you can’t find anywhere else in Brenham,” Danny adds.

Danny’s will also have a seasonal cocktail menu and serve a curated selection of natural wines and Texas beers. The new space will be open in early July, just in time for the Hot Nights Cool Tunes concert series in downtown Brenham.

Put Danny’s on your radar and plan a visit this summer to its location at 112 S. Park Street, on the historic square in Brenham. Follow along here for updates on the restaurant opening date.

Meanwhile, fans of Country Sunshine need not fret. The couple’s original food truck will continue dishing up local favorites at The Halles during the antiques shows.