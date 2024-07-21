A prime piece of Round Top real estate is for sale. Located on two acres within walking distance of two major shopping venues, the property includes a mid-century style main house, a charming pool, firepit, and a set of four sexy bungalows – all renovated and decorated by Abby Byron Botello.

There are a total of seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms spread amongst the five structures. Current furnishings are not included in the $1,950,000 list price, but can be purchased separately. Furnishings include new, vintage and antique pieces and art collected locally by Round Top business owner Abby Byrom Botello of Truth Barbeque and Merritt Meat. Co.

1 6 Interior of the main house. 2 6 Main house kitchen area. 3 6 All bathrooms have been updated with zellige tile, local finds and modern fixtures. 4 6 Interior bedroom. 5 6 Interior bedroom. 6 6 Interior lounge area.

Currently an income producing property named Hotel Bebe, this listing is located a few minutes from downtown Round Top. A pair of Round Top’s most popular seasonal venues, Marburger Farm Antique Show and The Compound, are within walking distance. Purchase as a family compound, or continue to generate income as a rental property.

The proximity to downtown Round Top and two world class seasonal shopping venues makes this spot highly desirable for tourists and antique enthusiasts. The bungalows on the property are currently expertly managed by KOZE Vacation Rentals. Revenue and booking reports are available upon request.

1 4 Main house outdoor gathering space. 2 4 Updated pool area. 3 4 Main house exterior. 4 4 Exterior of one of four bungalows.

Hotel Bebe is located at 2249 S. Hwy 237. To schedule a tour, or to learn more about this property, contact the listing agent, Cari Goeke, with Southern District Sotheby’s International Realty at 979.451-0593.