Brenham’s newest multi-use space, The Laundry, will host an open house next weekend to showcase the renovated historic building, which boasts five areas for entertaining and a loft apartment.

The Laundry features a spacious performance stage, mezzanine seating, bar, partially covered outdoor courtyard and ballroom in addition to the loft apartment, which can serve as a place to stay overnight, or a make ready space.

Built in 1883, the historic building has served several purposes in downtown Brenham. From a commodities storage and laundry in the 1880s to a pulp factory, grocery, and most recently a concert hall, the imposing building at the corner of S. Market and E. Commerce Streets is now ready to host events of all kinds.

The historic laundry building. Inviting entry at The Laundry event hall. Ground level lounge area at The Laundry. View of stage area at The Laundry, which also has a projector screen. Bar area at The Laundry. The upstairs ballroom at The Laundry. The outdoor courtyard at The Laundry. The Laundry owners Adrienne and Brent Schwartz.

“When the building came up on the market, we just fell in love with it,” says co-owner and venue manager Adrienne Schwartz, who owns The Laundry with her husband Brent.

The new owners made it their mission to scale the interior back to better showcase its character. Over the last few months, they have replaced the flooring, painted the interior, switched out the lighting and finished building out the loft apartment. The result is a more neutral, urban industrial vibe.

The Laundry is now ready to host rehearsal dinners, wedding receptions, family gatherings, landmark anniversaries, birthdays and more.

“We’ve got a wedding on the books and a couple of other events, but we would also like to use The Laundry as a community gathering space,” says Schwartz, noting that the space can also be used by non-profits and anyone who may need meeting space.

Loft apartment at The Laundry.

The Laundry can host up to 200 guests. Book a single area, or the whole space for your celebration. Pricing ranges from $500 for a four-hour weeknight event up to $7,000 for a full three-day weekend. Get more details on The Laundry including specifics on pricing, here.

Take a tour of The Laundry at 209 S. Market St., in Brenham next Saturday, July 13. An open house is scheduled for 4 – 6 pm, before the start of the Hot Nights, Cool Tunes live music series.