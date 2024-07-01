The second annual I Do Round Top event put on by the Round Top Area Chamber of Commerce highlighted the region’s best wedding venues and wedding service providers with self-guided venue tours, a vendor expo, and the grand finale: a mock wedding reception in Henkel Square complete with live music, food, sweets, drinks, and an Elvis impersonator.

1 4 A tablescape by event designers and planners Two Be Wed set up at Market Hill. (Photo by Leigh Michael) 2 4 Color Experiment by Two Be Wed provided visitors with an opportunity to put together custom table settings. (Photo by Leigh Michael) 3 4 Visitors peruse the table setting offerings at Two Be Wed at Market Hill. (Photo by Leigh Michael) 4 4 Houston Photo Booth showcased its photo trailer at Market Hill, and provided AI photography during I Do Round Top. (Photo by Leigh Michael)

Prospective brides, engaged couples, veteran marrieds and singles who love wedding cake and champagne gathered on a sunny summer weekend in Round Top to celebrate love and peruse the local matrimonial offerings. It all culminated with Nobody’s Wedding Reception featuring live music by Satellite, scrumptious buffet offerings from Merritt Meat Co. and Royers Café, beer, wine and cocktails from Ellis Motel, and sweet treats from Royers and Local Roots.

A map listing the locations of local event venues was provided for tours, while a vendor exposition at Market Hill showcased photographers, caterers, florists and more. As host of the thrice annual Round Top Antiques + Design Show, which includes a smattering of dinner events, fashion shows and live performances, Round Top has built-in resources for putting on a show, and has evolved to become a unique Texas wedding destination. It’s the perfect mix of a quiet country respite with shopping and dining options on par with any big city.

1 6 Elvis impersonator at Nobody’s Wedding Reception in Henkel Square. (Photo by Natalie Dawley) 2 6 Couple celebrates their anniversary at the Nobody’s Wedding Reception at Henkel Square. (Photo by Natalie Dawley) 3 6 Modern Marla got into the matrimonial spirit with an ode to love at her Henkel Square shop. (Photo by Candice Cowin) 4 6 Wimberly Inc. displayed its best wedding guest attire and offered boots by Heirloom Field Bespoke Boots, handpainted by Leslie Cheatham Design. (Photo by Candice Cowin) 5 6 A pair of vintage boots, and new boots by Heirloom Field handpainted with art and monograms by Leslie Cheatham Design. (Photo by Candice Cowin) 6 6 Handpainted boot monogram designs by Leslie Cheatham Design. (Photo by Candice Cowin)

Just a few of the vendors on hand at the Market Hill expo and Henkel Square for I Do Round Top included Houston Photo Booth Co., planning and design firm Two Be Wed, Swift Events, Little Coeterie Shop, Maxit Flower Design and Provision Events Texas. Other local businesses joined in the fun with special wedding themed displays and offerings including custom bridal boots and wedding guest attire.

Round Top is where dream weddings are created. Whether it be a simple country elopement, or a fancy soiree for hundreds of guests, it can happen here. Beyond the several bucolic chapels and event venues available in and around town, there is a trove of talented caterers, photographers, florists and more. Round Top has everything a couple might need to put together a memorable event of virtually any size. Ready to get started planning a Round Top wedding? Contact the Round Top Chamber of Commerce for resources, here.