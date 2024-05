Alongside the year-round shopping, dining and lodging fun Round Top and the surrounding areas will be hosting several events this season. From the first-ever Folk Art Festival at The Compound to the music-filled Summer Festival at Festival Hill, we’ve compiled a list of upcoming events spanning the summer season in and around town. There’s plenty to do in the Texas countryside this summer. This is your guide:

June

Through Saturday, June 29

Saturdays, 10 am – 4 pm: Mark Chapman Collection at Red & White Gallery, Fayetteville. Acquire works from the trove of late Cat Spring entrepreneur, collector, and artist Mark Chapman; painting and sculpture spanning the 19th century to today. All proceeds benefit Fayetteville Community Center & Performance Theater. Learn more, here.

June 3 – July 14

53rd Round Top Music Festival. Six weeks of performances by student musicians and teachers at America’s acclaimed conservatory, Festival Hill in Round Top. Opening performances will be held Saturday, June 8. Visit here for a day pass, performance dates, and times.

Festival Hill’s Summer Festival Institute kicks off with two performances on Saturday, June 8

Friday – Sunday, June 7 – 9

Friday, 11 am – 6 pm; Saturday, 10 am – 5 pm; Sunday, 10 am – 2 pm: Round Top Folk Art Festival at The Compound’s Peck Barn. Artists and gallerists from Texas and beyond present works crafted by artisans and outsider and visionary makers. Benefiting Houston’s Orange Show Center for Visionary Art. Gratis. Learn more, here. 2550 S. Texas Highway 237, Round Top.

Thursday – Sunday, June 6 – 9 Round Top Summer Mini Show

A few seasonal venues will be open including McLaren’s Antiques & Interiors, County Line Antique Show, Bill Moore Antiques, Bill Moore Antiques Warehouse, Grace’s Treasure Hunt and more. Also, visit our guide to find out what shops are open every weekend, all summer long.

McLaren’s Antiques & Interiors will be open June 6 – 9 from 8 am – 6 pm

Saturday, June 8

10 am – 4 pm: Judge Eddie E. Harrison Juneteenth Heritage Celebration. Festivities at the Washington on the Brazos State Historic Site explore the evolution of Black music in Texas. Live performances, food trucks, vendors. More information, here.

I Do! Round Top. Grab a map and take a self-guided tour of the Round Top area’s top wedding venues. Meet caterers, florists, and photographers at a vendor reception at Market Hill. End the day with happy hour at Duo Modern at Market Hill from 4 – 6 pm, then head over to “Nobody’s Wedding Reception” in Henkel Square, 6 – 10 pm, with food by Royers Round Top Cafe, live music by The Satellites. No party crashers here, reception tickets are limited. Visit here to get tickets to the reception or to register as a vendor.

Texas Cotton Gin Museum Classic Car Show. Take a tour of the museum and gift shop and enjoy the cars on display.

Thursdays – Sundays, June 13 – 30

Thursdays, 7:30 pm; Fridays and Saturdays, 8 pm; Sundays, 2 pm: The Star-Spangled Girl at Unity Theater, Brenham. Rutherford Cravens directs the Neil Simon comedy. Chat with the cast Thursday, June 13, and meet the director Saturday, June 22. Tickets through [email protected], 979.830.8358; Unity Theater, 300 Church St., Brenham. Learn more, here.

July

Thursday, July 4

10 am – 4 pm: 174th Round Top Fourth of July Celebration Spectacular. The longest running Fourth of July parade west of the Mississippi, established 1851. Festivities begin at 10 am; 10:30 am, parade rolls; 11:30 am, barbeque at the Rifle Hall; 11 am – 4 pm, fun at the Rifle Hall with antique tractors, blacksmith display, contests.

Round Top has celebrated the Fourth of July with family-friendly patriotic fun since 1851 (Courtesy of Rolling Hills Land Company)

Saturday, July 6

6 – 9 pm: Food trucks, live music, and fireworks at The Compound. Gratis. 2550 S. Texas Highway 237, Round Top. Learn more, here.

Saturdays, July 6, 13, 20, 27

7 pm: Hot Nights Cool Tunes Concert Series, Brenham. Free live performances at the Courthouse Square in downtown Brenham, classic car cruise-in. To see the music and vendor lineup, visit here.

Hot Nights Cool Tunes in Downtown Brenham

October

October 10 – 27

Round Top Fall Antiques & Design Show.

More than two weeks of antiques and design in barns, pavilions, tents, and the fields. Hundreds of dealers and thousands of buyers and collectors descend on our little 24-mile stretch of Texas Highway 237. Consult our guide for information and updates on the fall show.