HGTV star Jasmine Roth made a whirlwind tour through the Round Top area during the recent Fall Antiques Show. Promoting her new book called House Story, Roth hit the antiques mecca in style.

Her first day in town, Roth stopped by The Halles and spoke with Paige and Smoot Hull of The Vintage Round Top on everything from renovation to marriage advice. Afterward, she signed books and met some of her Texas fans. Bright and early the next morning, Roth was at Marburger Farm for the venue’s opening day, signing books and meeting more fans.

“As a new author, it’s been so cool to see everyone discovering it and experiencing it for themselves,” Roth tells RoundTop.com.

Roth’s first book touches on everything that she’s learned through her years at HGTV. Whether completing a from ground up home project or just painting a wall, she advises getting to know your design style and how to utilize it no matter what size renovation you’re taking on.

Many fans came up to tell her how she has helped them tackle their own home re-modelings. Striking up an easy banter with everyone who came to her tent, Roth shared how her mother was excited when Roth first got her HGTV show mainly because she might be able to meet The Property Brothers. Which she has.

During her visit to Round Top, Roth was able to carve out some time to wander around town and shop. She has always wanted to come to the antiques mecca with her mother–law and sister-in-law, but wasn’t able to fit it in her hectic schedule until this trip.

“It has exceeded my expectations because I didn’t know what I was getting into,” Roth says. “There are so many inspirational vendors and folks that really understand design. And it’s been so cool to kind of get the grand tour and just see everything that Round Top has to offer.”

1 6 Fans line up to meet Jasmine Roth at Marburger. (Photo by Gabriela Izquierdo) 2 6 Jasmine Roth signs a copy of “House Story.” (Photo by Gabriela Izquierdo) 3 6 Meet-and-greet at Marburger Farm. (Photo by Gabriela Izquierdo) 4 6 HGTV Star, Jasmine Roth, takes a photo with a fan. (Photo by Gabriela Izquierdo) 5 6 Marilyn, Ana, and Arlyn Labraon take a photo with Jasmine Roth. (Photo by Gabriela Izquierdo) 6 6 Jasmine Roth signs a book for Peggy Rowe, a fan who traveled from Lousisiana to Round Top. (Photo by Gabriela Izquierdo)

Roth also celebrated the airing of her show’s season finale while in Round Top. The last episode of the second season of Help! I Wrecked My House aired while she was here. An insider story from the episode? This renovation wiz had a broken ankle while filming and when she watched the show, Roth could not help but notice how much the ankle bothered her.

“That’s a little behind the scenes,” Roth says. “But yes, it was so fun to watch it. And that was one of my favorite houses of the season so it was great to share it with everybody.”