HGTV personality Jasmine Roth brought her sunny disposition to The Halles on Monday night for a chat and book signing to promote her first publication titled House Story.

Emceed by co-hosts Paige and Smoot Hull of The Vintage Round Top, the self-taught home builder and renovator charmed the crowd with her natural warmth and honest insights into a variety of topics, including how she helps couples manage the process she has come to know so well.

“Helping couples get through this process is a huge part of my day to day, and a huge part of my show,” Roth says.

“The book starts out with a chapter on finding your design style. If you can make your design styles meet somewhere in the middle and then use that style throughout the whole project, you’re going to love what you end up with. So, this book will save your marriage. You heard it here first.”

Guests at The Halles VIP lounge took the opportunity to purchase copies of Roth’s new book and have it signed by the author, who lingered to mingle, give out hugs, and pose for pictures.

The following morning, Roth was on site bright and early at Marburger Farm for a second book signing junket prior to the official opening of the beloved venue for the fall show. With record-breaking crowds in attendance for opening day, Roth stayed busy greeting fans and signing books for Marburger’s Tuesday Tailgate crowd from 8 am until noon.

Keep up with Jasmine by watching her second season of Help, I Wrecked My House on HGTV, or by following her blog and social media channels including @jasminerothofficial on Instagram.